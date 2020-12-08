Shop local, stay safe

This year, the holidays are going to look a little different. With COVID-19 cases on the rise, we are doing more online shopping and visiting fewer malls. For those of us who still want to get out of the house and support local businesses, the Edmonton Christmas Market has us covered. Every Friday to Sunday, until Dec. 20, you can head to Old Strathcona to shop from your favourite local vendors.

The historic former Army & Navy department store is being used for this year’s Edmonton Christmas Market. The location was chosen because it provides plenty of space to physically distance shoppers and vendors so everyone can feel safe while doing their holiday shopping. Other safety measures, such as separate entry and exit points, sanitation, and screening upon entry, have been put in place. Entry into the market is timed to limit the number of shoppers, so be sure to buy your tickets in advance. Admission is $4 for adults, and children under the age of 12 get in free. Keep in mind, the second floor of the building is only accessible by stairs; there is no lift available.

Over 100 vendors will be selling their products at this year’s Christmas Market. However, to keep everyone safe, the vendors will be rotating over the next few weeks to allow room for physical distancing. We recommend checking out the Edmonton Christmas Market website to see which vendors will be at the market on the day you want to shop so you can shop with purpose. With such a large variety of vendors, you’re sure to find something for everyone on your list. The list of vendors ranges from apparel and beauty to food, beverages, and games. There are even vendors with goods for your furry friends.

Unable to leave your home but still want to feel like you’re visiting the market? The Edmonton Christmas Market is offering free online programming with events like a weekly music series and celebrity storytime, which the kids are sure to love. Each week new videos will be released featuring a variety of local artists. Rumour has it, the big man from up North may make an appearance too!

You can’t leave your home, but you still need gifts for friends and family, we get it. EdmontonEats, an up-and-coming local social enterprise, has you covered. Their Holiday Cultural Boxes feature a selection of thoughtfully chosen recipes, spice blends, and ingredients from Libya, Syria, and Bangladesh. This event is the third in a series that brings together newcomer home cooks and Edmontonians with a taste for culture and adventure. EdmontonEats has three Holiday Cultural Box options to suit every budget. When you buy a Holiday Cultural Box, you not only support a local social enterprise, you support Edmonton’s immigrant and refugee community. The revenues from these boxes go directly to the Cultural Hosts who put them together. Boxes can be purchased from the EdmontonEats website, edmontoneatsyeg.ca.