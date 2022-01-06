How to: Keep houseplants alive during the winter

Houseplants are great for stress relief and decor. One of the most daunting tasks can be how to maintain them throughout the year because of the varying weather. Winter weather is genuinely dreadful for plant lovers everywhere. Many of us do not have large greenhouses and struggle with maintaining or keeping our houseplants alive during the winter months.

With winter weather upon us, I decided to research tips and tricks for keeping houseplants alive. The Little Plant Shop is a local shop found on Whyte Ave. It has a fantastic variety of plants and is a great place to shop for plants and plant-related items. One of the owners, Eric Gibson, had many tips and tricks for keeping houseplants alive during the wintertime.

Keep the plants away from windows and glass by at least 12 inches. Windows and areas close to glass tend to be drafty places. Drafts can cause the plants to dry out or get cold and brittle. Keeping the plants away from drafty areas, in general, is a good idea.