How To: Start a skincare routine

The toughest part about creating an attainable skin care regimen is knowing where to start. I asked my mom the other week what she puts on her skin and she answered, “bar soap and whatever’s on sale.” That’s when I knew I needed to write this article. As a student who also works full time, I have always found it daunting to think about a lengthy skin care routine.

One important aspect that people often forget is the importance of using skincare products in a specific order. According to the SkinStore it is important to use products that are thinner first, and follow those with thicker products, as thicker products are able to seep into the pores. Over the years, I have accumulated a few essential skincare products and an easy, four-step effective skincare routine.

First, I always start both my morning and evenings off with a cleanser. According to the SkinStore, a common benefit of facial cleansing is removing oil, dirt, and other unwanted elements. Additionally, cleansing can add a little extra moisturization. My two favourite cleansers currently are the Fresh rose cleansing foam, and the Murad exfoliating cleanser, which can both be found at Sephora ranging from $20 to $40. I always look for products with rose water, and according to Cosmopolitan, rose water has a ton of calming, anti-inflammatory properties and skin-protecting antioxidants.

As for exfoliating cleansers such as the Murad cleanser, exfoliation removes the outer layer of dead skin cells which leaves skin ultimately looking brighter, according to the American Academy of Dermatology. Exfoliating is not meant for everyday use, and Healthline says that “most experts advise that you exfoliate two to three times per week — as long as your skin can handle it.”

Next, apply a toner. What is toner, you might ask? Facial toner is the in-between skincare step. It’s meant to be used after washing your face but before using your serum or moisturizer, according to Women’s Health. Toner is a good ‘prep’ tool to ensure that your serums and moisturizers are locked into place. My personal favourite toner is the rose and hyaluronic acid toner made by Fresh which starts at $33 from Sephora. If you are looking for some-

thing a little less expensive, the Revitalift rejuvenating toner by L’Oreal is also effective, and retails for $13.50 at Shoppers Drug Mart. Hyaluronic acid can be found in some toners and serums, which leaves a visible reduction of fine lines, according to Sephora (it’s never too late to start that anti-aging skin routine!).

Now, let’s talk about serums. Don’t be mistaken, serums and moisturizers do a lot of the same things, but serums are for those who want that extra step toward brighter, smoother skin. According to the SkinStore, A serum is known for its ability to penetrate into deeper layers of the skin. They are also great for targeting problematic areas. Personally, I recommend a Vitamin C serum. Healthline states that Vitamin C serums hydrate, brighten, reduce redness, and fade hyperpigmentation. I recommend the Tatcha vitamin C serum from Sephora, it retails for $114. If you’re thinking “why would you spend your whole paycheck on a serum,” the CeraVe vitamin C serum at Shoppers Drug Mart, which is $23.99, will work just as good.

Finally, moisturize. The main purpose of moisturizer is to hydrate your skin. It’s also great prep for a day’s worth of makeup. I always try to look for a moisturizer with SPF to protect my skin from the sun. If you’re looking for a good budget-friendly moisturizer, I recommend the Clinique sun broad spectrum moisturizer from Shoppers for $38. If you’re looking for a nice illuminating moisturizer, I will always recommend the Glamglow Glowstarter from Sephora. It retails for $65, but trust me you will not be disappointed.

These four easy skin care steps will leave your skin glowing, fresh, and smooth. Remember, to choose the product that works right for you, but whatever you do, stay away from bar soap.