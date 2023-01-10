January horoscopes

♈ Aries (Ram): March 21–April 19
- You’re in active pursuit this month, Aries, but instead of going forward impulsively, survey what’s in front of you. What tools and resources are at your disposal? Try them all out – they’re yours, after all. Whether it’s planning your outfits or aiming for that A in your class – plan before you act, and success will come.
♉ Taurus (Bull): April 20–May 20
- Check in with yourself – are you trying to juggle too many responsibilities or are there too many voices trying to tell you what to do? The most important thing is your voice, Taurus, and your well-being. Set the expectations aside, focus on what is best for you at this moment.
♊ Gemini (Twins): May 21–June 21
- Put your weapons down and surrender to the urge to work too hard. Take some time to look back on the last year, collect your thoughts, gather your strength. Take a deep breath. January is all about rest for you, Gemini. If you take the time to care for yourself, you’ll start the year off feeling grounded and ready to take on the rest of the year.
♋ Cancer (Crab): June 22–July 22
- We know you’ve been ambitious this past year, Cancer, and your work has not gone unseen! However, the holiday season may have caused some financial strain. Don’t worry, your ambition will help you spend money with one hand and make money with the other. The start of a new year will test you, but with diligence and self-reflection you will be able to make some magic.
♌ Leo (Lion): July 23–August 22
- Feeling a bit “bleh” lately? When was the last time you did something for fun? Or tapped into your inner child? If that’s you, Leo, may we suggest following your curiosities? We know there’s something that you’ve been poking at or always wanted to try. Do it!
♍ Virgo (Virgin): August 23–September 22
- Hey Virgo, no need to panic! We know that the overthinking can get to you sometimes, but everything you’ve ever wanted is already here. Have a seat with your preferred friend, lover, pet, or even just by yourself, and take account of everything that has been going well for you. Then, treat yourself to something nice. Maybe a beverage? Up to you. Whatever it is, you deserve it.
♎ Libra (Balance): September 23–October 23
- You’ve been working at something for a while and there might have been moments where you’ve wondered how much progress you’ve really made. Well, we’re here to tell you to keep going. Be patient and set your worries down – everything you’ve been investing in will come to fruition.
♏ Scorpius (Scorpion): October 24–November 21
- So many things may have changed suddenly for you, Scorpio, unwanted or not. Think of this as a release from the usual, and take the time to become inspired or charitable. Take up every opportunity you can! Learn a new hobby or start a new career path. We appreciate who you are, and what you have done in the past, but look forward to the long-term. Remember, what goes down must also come up.
♐ Sagittarius (Archer): November 22–December 21
- We know that this has been a difficult time for you to admit exhaustion, so we recommend a healthy dosage of some Sagittarius re-evaluation. It’s time to gain some order and control, and explore a new creative path. Some new changes in your life will help you appreciate yourself, and how easily you can achieve your goals and objectives.
♑ Capricorn (Goat): December 22–January 19
- Capricorn, we know how you think. It’s January, it’s your season. You’re setting new goals for the new year; you’re going at it with that to-do list. But hey, there may be others around you that could benefit from your go-getter attitude. Reach out and check in with others. Get involved. You’ll see that when you give, you get.
♒ Aquarius (Water Bearer): January 20–February 18
- There may be a lot of conflict going on, Aquarius, whether it be between you and your group members for a project, with your loved ones, or even a conflict of your own thoughts in your head. Instead of getting caught up in the emotions that come with these situations, though, slow it down. Give every thought or every person a chance to speak and be heard – it might just save you from any more squabbling.
♓ Pisces (Fish): February 19–March 20
- You’re missing your friends, Pisces! Go visit them, sit down, and enjoy their company. Embrace the good luck they give you, and evaluate the advice they suggest. We sense that you have gone through pertinent changes, so it’s time to go back to your roots and become electrified again.
