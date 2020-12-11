Local Holiday Gift Guide 2020

Edmonton is home to many creators and entrepreneurs, and now more than ever many are in need of support. We’d like to help you, help them!

We’ve rounded up some of our favourite local brands and products that are perfect for gifting! Treat a loved one, or yourself, to a locally made or sourced gift this holiday season!

P.S. Head to our Instagram to enter to win $50 to any one of the brands featured in this article! Hurry! The contest ends on Dec. 16 at 11:59 p.m.

Holiday Cards:

Justine Ma: A beloved local calligrapher whose online shop touts LOL-worthy and sweet holiday cards, pins, mugs, and other goodies.

Homework Letter Press: A playful and thoughtful assortment of vintage-inspired cards. Perfect for the holidays, or just for sending someone a “hello!”

Books:

Glass Bookshop: A bookstore that holds space on its shelves for Canadian, LGBTQIA, and BIPOC writers.

Daisy Chain Book Co: A colourful bookstore nestled into downtown on High Street with a regularly updated and specially curated selection of books.

Bath & Body:

Soap So Co: Sustainably made, vegan, and cruelty-free soaps. So you can feel extra good about getting extra sudsy!

My Daughter Fragrances: A lineup of fragrances and body care products to keep you, or whoever you’re gifting, smelling sweet and feeling their best.

Kent of Inglewood: Shaving kits and grooming accessories for anyone and everyone!

Plants:

The Little Plant Shop: A houseplant boutique filled wall to wall with plants and terrarium supplies that will bring your home to life.

Shop Chop YEG: Among the assortment of plants are other knick-knacks that you’ll want to prop up next to your new green friends.

Botaniful: Greenery so gorgeous you’ll want to keep all of it for yourself. So, get one for a friend, and one for yourself! A very merry Christmas to all indeed!

Boutiques:

Sweet {Jolie}: A community-conscious, women-empowering boutique offering cozy-wear that will make you feel fab at home.

Shop Harrow: Hand-picked goods for the closet, for the home, and for fun! You’ll definitely be able to find something for everyone on your list.

Hideout Distro + General Store: A plethora of products created by independent artists, brands, and musicians. P.S. it’s pet friendly.

Clothes:

Arturo Denim Co.: An Edmonton style staple. You’ve likely seen many Edmontonians wear them and now it’s your turn to try them out!

Workhall: An Indigenous-owned and operated clothing brand with soft sets to keep you cozy this time of year.

Unbelts: Both comfortable and colourful belts! Not to mention the most popular face masks in the city!

Food:

Love Pizza: Because a pizza is suitable for any occasion, especially one made with love.

Doughnut Party: An always welcome addition to any party, whether it’s a holiday party with your fam or a Zoom cocktail hour with your friends.

Kind Ice Cream: Sure to sweeten any day with their year-round staples and rotating flavours. Grab a pint and drop it off on someone’s doorstep (weather permitting) for a sweet surprise. Or eat it yourself. We won’t tell.

