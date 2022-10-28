MacEwan Women’s Volleyball fail to defend home court against the Winnipeg Wesmen

The MacEwan women’s volleyball team looked to defend home court this past weekend as they welcomed the Winnipeg Wesmen to the Atkinson Gymnasium for the opening weekend of the volleyball season. After dropping Friday’s game 3-0 (15-25, 25-16, 17-25) the Griffins looked to bounce back on Saturday. In the first set a few early serving errors by the Griffins gave the Wesmen an early lead and the game’s momentum. The Griffins didn’t quit so easily, as third year player Mariah Bereziuk shifted the momentum with her offensive presence and captain Megan Foxcroft provided terrific defence. The Griffins climbed back to make it 21-23. A late call against the Griffins gave the Wesmen momentum with a 21-24 lead before they finally took the first set 21-15.

The Griffins once again started slow in the second set falling behind 3-10 before interim head coach Dusty Freimark took an early timeout. This timeout gave the team the spark they needed as they capitalized on the Wesmen’s unforced errors and leaned on Bereziuk’s offence as they took a 19-18 lead. The Wesmen tried to fight back, but the Griffins were able to hold on and win their first set of the year 25-22 and tie the match.

MacEwan started slow as the Wesmen took advantage of the lack of communication by the Griffins to take an early lead 4-10in the third set.. Number five, Mariah Bereziuk, helped shift the momentum for the Griffins as they stormed back to take a 23-21 lead late in the set. After a Wesmen timeout, they came storming back to stun the Griffins and take the third set 23-25 and a 2-1 match lead.

The fourth set did not start well for the Griffins; they committed many self inflicted errors that gave the Wesmen leads of 7-15 and 9-20. MacEwan didn’t quit, and was able to climb back into the game and make it 18-24 before their comeback fell short as they lost the third set 18-25 and the match 3-1. The Griffins would fall to 0-2 on the year, but have many positives to take away from the first weekend of the season.

The Griffins should be looking to put together a more complete performance next weekend as they travel to Saskatoon this coming weekend to take on the University of Saskatchewan.

The Griffins won’t be back in the Atkinson Gymnasium until Nov. 18 and 19 when they welcome the University of Calgary to town.