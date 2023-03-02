March Horoscopes

Aries: March 21 to April 19

Solving your problems will require you to focus on your wits over your heart. Using your mind to forge forward will only be possible if you push your feelings aside. However, getting stuck in your head might tangle you up, so keep your plans flexible.

Taurus: April 20 to May 20

Something is holding you back, and you know it. Your path to letting go of frustrations or ailments will set you free, but first you need to identify them before you let your baggage drown you. It might sound easy to let go, but sometimes it’s the hardest thing to do.

Gemini: May 21 to June 21

Feeling behind? Don’t know where to start? It happens to everyone, so no need to be upset! Having a lack of direction only means you have potential. Reignite your light. Find something that fires you up and use it to jump start your passions.

Cancer: June 22 to July 22

If you’re not seeing the results you want, remember that nothing beats hard work. Need a little luck in your life? Well, fortune favours the bold, so go and make some luck for yourself. Preparation and an awareness of opportunities inform where the best places to attack are.

Leo: July 23 to Aug. 22

Unexpected changes are on their way. Be aware of your surroundings and major shifts in relationships, career, or home life. Don’t fret – while these changes might be daunting, you will persist through them without much difficulty.

Virgo: Aug. 23 to Sep.22

You’re more equipped to deal with your problems than you think. Try not to think too hard or worry too much – your strength will come naturally to you. Trust in your abilities and in the process, and any blocks you’re facing will dissolve before you know it.

Libra: Sep. 23 to Oct. 23

Luck is on your side this month. Now’s the time to try your hand at something you’ve been meaning to take a chance with. Tap into your spirit and trust that whatever unfolds is meant to happen.

Scorpio: Oct. 24 t0 Nov. 21

If you’re feeling at a crossroads about something, it might be time to make a decision. Immediate gratification can only get you so far. Think about what will bring you joy, satisfaction, and reward in the long run. Take a deep breath. You got this.

Sagittarius: Nov. 22 to Dec. 21

Absolutes are at play for you: things in your life right now are either everything or nothing. If something you thought was squared away feels like it isn’t wrapped up the way you want it to be, it’s a sign that the work isn’t done yet.

Capricorn: Dec. 22 to Jan. 19

You and the universe are synced up this month. All the strings of fate are at your fingertips. The only thing left for you to do is to take control — good fortune isn’t going to fall on your lap this time. Use your blessings and talents to fight for what you want.

Aquarius: Jan. 20 to Feb. 18

Nature is beautiful, calm, violent, ruthless, and eternal. Become one with nature and breathe in the fullness of your being. Strike when the time is right, relax when it’s safe. There is beauty all around you, just be sure you remember you’re a part of it. Nature has no schedule, but it always moves forward.

Pisces: Feb. 19 to March. 20

Your heart is a fickle thing, and you need to take care of it. Your negative thoughts change how you feel, so be careful with what you rest your mind on. If you’re feeling self-conscious or down on yourself, take time to give your heart some loving thoughts. It’s you, after all.