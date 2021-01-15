Must-see online events this month

After a less-than-ideal year, we’re all itching to get back out there (and I don’t mean outside — I’ve gone on too many walks already). But there are still a few online events to take in before theatres and clubs open their doors. If you’re missing some arts and culture, check out these online events.

For theatre junkies: Shows at the Citadel can be streamed online for your enjoyment. Take in Mary’s Wedding, and soon, Heaven — something that we could all use a little more of.

For the movie lovers: Metro Cinema is holding virtual screenings of films like No Visible Trauma, Swimming out Till the Sea Turns Blue, and First We Eat. These movies cost about $10 to stream from your home, and half the proceeds will go toward the theatre.

For those itching for a laugh: Rapid Fire Theatre is holding virtual shows! Get tickets for Let’s Write a Sketch (Jan. 17), Dot Dot Dot (Jan. 22), Omens (Jan. 29), and more. These shows are sure to get at least a wry smile out of the toughest critic. If you’re looking to tune up your improv skills, check out their YouTube channel for free workshops.

For those who like a little jazz: Check out the Yardbird Suite’s Virtual Series! Shows are available for a short time on their Facebook page. If you want to support a local volunteer-run business, consider signing up for a membership to get unlimited access to virtual shows (along with other jazzy perks)!

For some international flair: Tune in to concerts from across the world! The Berlin Philharmonic is live streaming Rachmaninov’s “Francesca da Rimini” on Jan. 16, the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra is performing a digital concert featuring all things Beethoven starting on Jan. 20, and Hallé Orchestra is streaming works by Sibelius, Beethoven, and Strauss on Jan. 28. The pianist Isata Kanneh-Mason will feature. Don’t be afraid to get classy!

Image via rawpixel