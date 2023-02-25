Netflix: Sharing is no longer caring

Over the last few months, rumours have surfaced that the multi-billion dollar company, Netflix, will update its password-sharing rules for users worldwide. The newest act to increase Netflix’s yearly income has already begun in Canada and several countries worldwide. Here is a breakdown of what you can expect from these new account-sharing regulations.

Limited Users

The streaming service will be limiting users to a single household. Users must go into their settings and select their primary location, which must be a TV. If users don’t use a TV to watch Netflix at all, they will not need to set a primary location. Instead, Netflix will automatically link your account to your IP, device ID, or set one based on your account activity. Netflix will be tracking the IP addresses of the individual devices to prevent those outside the household from using the account.

What if I am travelling or at another household?

Travellers can still use their accounts on the go, but they will have to sign into the account at least once a month while the device is connected to the WiFi in the primary location.

Another big change to the platform is the updated plans and pricing. While Netflix has frequently increased its subscription cost since its inception, the new pricing list has additional restrictions. Four new plans have been released, each with rules on how many devices users can connect their accounts to, with the highest being four supported devices. The lowest package brings back advertisements, something that streaming services were created to avoid.

The Netflix rates range from $5.99 to $20.99 a month. Additional members can be added to the Standard and Premium plans for an extra $7.99 a month.