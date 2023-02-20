Skip to content

Poem: The Great Show

I will die.
I am not yet dead.
I have come from nothing and to nothing will return.
There may or may not be a reason,
I will never know.
The great show is in full swing
but I am not the audience.
I am a thread on the arm of a chair
somewhere in the gallery
feeling the tension
,the spring of release,
as my inhabitant reacts.

