Recipe: Apple Turnovers

With the fall season upon us and Thanksgiving and Halloween right around the corner, comfort food is our daily dose of joy. But who has time to bake when school is well on its way, and there is just so much to do? Well, with this recipe, you do! In fact, these turnovers are so easy that they may become a go-to recipe every year.

It’s important to note that there are always ways to simplify recipes, and this is the case here. Instead of making homemade puff pastry, which is time-consuming, you can save yourself the hassle and buy pre-made puff pastry in the frozen aisle of your favourite grocery store.

Also, this recipe is an excellent option if you are looking to make extra turnovers and freeze them unbaked. If you do go with this option, it is a perfect way to always have a backup baked good if someone comes over or if you are invited somewhere for the holidays.

INGREDIENTS:

• 10 Medium-sized apples of your choosing

• 1 box Puff pastry

• 1 tbsp. Butter

• 2/3 cup Brown sugar

• 1/2 tsp. Nutmeg

• 1 tbsp. Cinnamon

• 2 tsp. Vanilla extract

• 1 tbsp. Cornstarch

• 2 tbsp. Water

DIRECTIONS:

Set out puff pastry to thaw.

Peel, core and cut apples into 1-inch pieces.

In a frying pan on medium heat, melt the butter and toss in apples.

Sauté them until they begin to cook.

Add brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, and vanilla, then cook down apples until they soften.

Add the cornstarch and water in a bowl, then mix together to create a cornstarch slurry.

Add cornstarch mixture to the apples and mix together until the apple mix thickens in the pan.

Set mixture aside and allow to cool.

Unroll the puff pastry sheets and cut each sheet into four squares.

Place two tablespoons of the apple mixture into the centre of each square and fold one corner into another in a triangle, and press edges with a fork.

Poke three small holes into the top for heat to escape and place turn- overs on a parchment-lined cookie sheet in the oven at 375F for 20 minutes or until they are golden brown. Then, enjoy!

This recipe yields eight turnovers but doubles well. If you do want to make extras and freeze them, do so after they are all put together but before baking. You can place them in an air-tight container. When you’re ready to eat them, take a few out at a time and bake them for fresh apple turnovers every time. On an important side note, this recipe perfectly pairs with last month’s ice cream recipe.

Photo: Brett Boyd