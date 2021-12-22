Recipe: Christmas cookies

Ingredients:

1 3/4 cups granulated sugar

1 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

1 cup unsweetened applesauce

1/2 cup canola oil

2 tsp. vanilla

2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

2 tsp. baking powder

1/4 tsp. salt

1 cup icing sugar

Directions:

In an electric mixer, combine sugar, cocoa powder, applesauce, oil, and vanilla until well blended.

In another bowl, mix the flour with baking powder and salt.

Add flour mixture to the mixture in your mixer in three parts, mixing each addition well with an electric mixer for a soft, wet batter. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and place in the fridge for two hours.

Preheat oven to 180°C (350°F). Line two baking sheets with parchment paper.

Sift icing sugar into a shallow bowl. Scoop spoonfuls* of dough and roll between your hands to make 1 1/2-inch balls. Roll them in icing sugar until well coated. The more sugar on the outside, the better the effect. Place on the baking sheets about two inches apart.

Bake for 10 minutes — but check at eight. They should be puffed and just set, so they’ll have a soft, brownie-like texture. Cool completely on a rack.

Take out at eight minutes for a more gooey middle.