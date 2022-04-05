Recipe: Cocktails you’ll enjoy all summer long

Whether sitting on a patio with friends, by a fire while camping, or on a hammock with a good book, a favourite drink can change a good day into a great day, and it doesn’t always have to include alcohol. With the summer fast approaching, we have three options that are sure to inspire summer vibes, including one that is non-alcoholic.

The first drink on this summer cocktail extravaganza, is a personal creation and favourite I call Summer Blossom. It started in my youth when I would visit my father’s bar. He would make me a virgin drink with 7UP and whatever juice was on hand and garnish it with fruit. Over the years, I added to it and refined it into one of my preferred summer cocktails.

INGREDIENTS

• 7UP

• Mango juice

• 1 oz peach schnapps

• 1 oz blue curacao

• Peach slices

• Mango pieces

• Skewers

DIRECTIONS

Fill a glass halfway with ice. Add peach schnapps, then fill half the glass with 7UP. Next, add the mango juice until the glass is three-quarters full. Slowly add 1 oz of blue curacao. On a skewer, add alternating mango and peach pieces, then add to glass as a garnish with a straw.

Summer Blossom

Our second choice is the Blackberry Mojito, which comes courtesy of delish.com. If you like mojitos, this one is a must-try. For those of us with an extra-strong sweet tooth, substituting the club soda for 7UP may be just what we need out of a sweet summer drink.

INGREDIENTS

1/4 cup blackberries

• Fresh mint leaves

• Juice of 1 lime

• 1/2 tsp. sugar

• 1½ oz light rum

• Crushed ice

• Club soda or 7UP

DIRECTIONS

Muddle blackberries in a small bowl. Place mint leaves in the bottom of the glass, then place some of the blackberry mixture on top of the mint. Add rum, sugar, and lime juice and stir to combine. Top with crushed ice. Add club soda — or 7UP if you want a sweeter option — and garnish with mint leaves and blackberries.

Blackberry Mojito

The last cocktail option is our non-alcoholic summer pick that will have you wishing it was bottomless. This Strawberry Daiquiri comes to us from lovetoknow.com; it is the perfect drink for a hot day outside, and it’s one that everyone can enjoy. It can also be modified to add different fruit, and yes, if you would like to add alcohol, that is certainly possible, though I promise it isn’t necessary.

INGREDIENTS

6-8 large fresh strawberries, hulled

• 1 oz freshly squeezed lime juice

• ¼ oz simple syrup

• 1½ cups cracked ice

• Whole strawberry for garnish

DIRECTIONS

Chill a margarita or cocktail glass. Add cracked ice, strawberries, lime juice, and simple syrup in a blender and blend until desired thickness. Pour into chilled glass. Garnish with whole strawberry.

Strawberry Daiquiri

Image credit: Brett Boyd