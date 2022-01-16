Recipe: Easy scalloped potatoes you’ll make again and again

Good sides can often be the most challenging part of making dinner. After all, deciding to cook a roast chicken or some steaks may be easy, but choosing something to go with it? That’s harder.

Scalloped potatoes have always been a favourite in my house, but until this recipe came along, it was a very time-consuming process when making them from scratch.

I was given this recipe by a friend and modified a few things to suit my family’s tastes, but my favourite part is the simplicity and ease with which we can put it together. These scalloped potatoes are also very accommodating and can be increased or decreased to feed a great big group or a small intimate dinner for two. You can also play around with the recipe and add extra ingredients, such as bacon or green onions, for a change.

If you are vegan, you can substitute the cheese and butter for vegan cheese and butter and the milk for your choice of milk substitute. Do keep in mind, however, that the dish might be slightly different in texture with alternative ingredients.

INGREDIENTS

• 3 lbs potatoes (thinly sliced)

• 9 tbsp. all-purpose flour

• 6 tbsp. butter (diced)

• Salt and pepper to taste

• 3 cups whole milk

• 1⁄2 lb of shredded cheddar cheese

DIRECTIONS