Recipe: Easy scalloped potatoes you’ll make again and again

Good sides can often be the most challenging part of making dinner. After all, deciding to cook a roast chicken or some steaks may be easy, but choosing something to go with it? That’s harder.
Scalloped potatoes have always been a favourite in my house, but until this recipe came along, it was a very time-consuming process when making them from scratch.
I was given this recipe by a friend and modified a few things to suit my family’s tastes, but my favourite part is the simplicity and ease with which we can put it together. These scalloped potatoes are also very accommodating and can be increased or decreased to feed a great big group or a small intimate dinner for two. You can also play around with the recipe and add extra ingredients, such as bacon or green onions, for a change.
If you are vegan, you can substitute the cheese and butter for vegan cheese and butter and the milk for your choice of milk substitute. Do keep in mind, however, that the dish might be slightly different in texture with alternative ingredients.
INGREDIENTS
• 3 lbs potatoes (thinly sliced)
• 9 tbsp. all-purpose flour
• 6 tbsp. butter (diced)
• Salt and pepper to taste
• 3 cups whole milk
• 1⁄2 lb of shredded cheddar cheese
DIRECTIONS
- Preheat the oven to 375°F and grease a 9×13 inch baking dish. Or if you prefer, you can use a similar-sized cast iron pan.
- Spread 1/4 of the potato slices into the bottom of the baking dish or cast iron pan. Sprinkle about 21⁄2 tbsp. of flour over the potatoes and arrange about 11⁄2 tbsp. of butter over the flour. Season with salt and pepper. Top with a thin layer of cheddar cheese. Repeat layering three more times.
- Heat milk in a saucepan until warm and pour enough milk over potatoes, so the top of the liquid is level with the final layer of potatoes.
- Bake, covered in tin foil, in a preheated oven until the potatoes are fork-tender, usually 50 to 60 minutes. Then uncover and cook for five more minutes to brown cheese.
- Once the potatoes are ready, serve them with your favourite main course or eat them on their own — either way, they make for a delicious option and are great as leftovers. Enjoy them with friends or alone, and remember that this recipe doubles or even triples well if you need to take an item to a potluck. Bon appetit!
