Recipe: Homemade ice cream

Ice cream is a versatile snack of the ages. With tasting notes varying from earthy mellow flavours like matcha to teeth-busting sweet flavours like dulce de leche, there might be no flavour profile this dessert can’t adopt and, dare I say, elevate. What’s better, it’s easy to make and even easier to manipulate a basic recipe to fit whatever craving you might have.

In this recipe, I’m going to teach you a basic vanilla ice cream recipe that is delicious on its own but can be taken and modified to your heart’s content. Some top contenders of my ice creams, to give an idea of what you can do, are dark chocolate caramel, Saskatoon berry and ginger, basil and lime, and my favourite, candied Thai red chilli.

It’s worth noting that this recipe relies on owning or having access to an ice cream machine, though instructions can be found for other methods online.

Equipment:

Ice cream machine

Measuring cups and spoons

Whisk

Silicone spatula

2 measuring bowls

Saucepan or pot

Ladle

Thermometer (optional)

Ingredients:

2 cups milk (3.25 per cent

works best, but 1-2 per cent

also works as a substitute)

2/3 cup heavy cream

(minimum 35 per cent)

1/4 cup + 1 tbsp. sugar

3 large egg yolks

Pinch of salt

1 tsp. vanilla extract

Yield:

1 pint

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 1.5 – 2.5 hours

Directions:

Start by combining the milk, heavy cream, and vanilla in a saucepan or pot and lightly whisk to combine. Place on medium heat to slowly begin heating, but do not bring to a boil.

While the milk mixture is heating, separate your eggs into the mixing bowls and save the egg whites for another recipe (maybe an egg white omelette or scramble) — we are only using the egg yolks for this recipe — and combine the sugar and salt with the egg yolks.

Beat the egg yolks, sugar, and salt with the whisk until they are light and doubled in size, then set aside to wait for the milk mixture to heat up.

When the milk mixture is hot but not boiling, temper the milk mixture with the egg mixture by slowly ladling the hot milk into the egg mixture one ladle at a time while continuously stirring. Return the combined mixture to the saucepan and turn the stovetop back to medium heat. If using a thermometer, bring the temperature up to at least 184F. If you don’t have a thermometer handy, bring the mixture to a slow boil, then immediately remove from heat. Be sure to gently whisk the mixture during this step as it comes to temperature.

Once the mix comes to temperature, pour into a container and chill for one to two hours.

When correctly chilled, pour into the prepared ice cream churner and churn according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Store in an airtight container and keep frozen for up to one month.