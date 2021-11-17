Review: Cinderella – 2021

This year, Prime Video released its unique version of the fairytale we all know and love … Cinderella.

Cinderella has always been my favourite fairy tale, but the story has been done so many times — not to mention, Disney released a live-action version in 2015 — that I wasn’t sure if I would even watch this version. But, boredom won, and I watched the latest Cinderella.

While this was no cinematic masterpiece, I have to say I did enjoy it. Rather than the traditional Cinderella I’ve seen countless times, Camila Cabello’s Cinderella is more modern and feisty. The storyline in this latest version follows Disney’s original relatively closely, but adds in modern twists, upbeat music, and sarcasm. The plot twist was a nice change to the original story, but I knew what the twist would be a few minutes into the movie. I enjoyed the characterization but was hoping for better dialogue and something slightly less predictable.

Rather than wishing for her one true love, Cabello’s Cinderella wants to be a businesswoman and follow her entrepreneurial dreams. Of course, not everyone in town is as modern as Cinderella is, so there are many clashing opinions about what she should and should not do. Fortunately, this Cinderella isn’t too concerned with the opinions of others.

Billy Porter’s portrayal of Cinderella’s fairy godmother was terrific. Some may find it surprising to see a male actor playing the fairy godmother, but I think Porter was the perfect choice. The sass and energy Porter brought to his character made for some good laughs. He made me wish there were more scenes with the fairy godmother.

My favourite part of this version of Cinderella was the music. Initially, I didn’t realize how musical this version of the movie was, and I didn’t know if I would like it. But in the end, I decided the music was a large part of what made me actually like this movie. The soundtrack is upbeat and lively. It is a playlist that one could listen to again because the remixes are just that good.

With a 4.2 Rotten Tomatoes review, it is clear that critics didn’t like this version. Multiple critics on Rotten Tomatoes called the movie flat, said the dialogue felt forced, and thought that the movie didn’t do a sufficient job of convincing the audience that yet another Cinderella movie was necessary.

I agree that the movie felt flat because the dialogue felt forced, and the storyline, even with its twist, was predictable right from the beginning. It didn’t convince me that another version of Cinderella was needed, but I didn’t hate it. The music made the movie enjoyable, and some of the dialogue made me laugh. I definitely wouldn’t watch this movie again, and I wouldn’t recommend that anyone carve out special time out of their day for it. But, if you’re bored and don’t feel like watching Squid Game, the latest Cinderella might be a good way to waste a couple of hours. Overall, I would give this movie three stars.