Roast chicken that won’t go to waste

Make sure the chicken is clean on the inside. Sometimes it comes with the neck or other organs stuffed in a bag inside the chicken for those that make stuffing. You won’t need any of the organs for this recipe, but you can keep the neck to add to the stock with the bones for flavour.

Slice onion and peel and roughly chop garlic.

Season the inside of the chicken with salt and pepper and then stuff it with all the onion and garlic. This is very important, because not seasoning the inside is why so many roast chickens lack in flavour.

Season the outside of the chicken with salt, pepper, garlic powder, and paprika to your liking. I love garlic. I use it like I’m desperately trying to keep vampires away. But, if you don’t feel the same, sprinkle less. Make sure you season under the folds of the wings and legs, as well as both the top and bottom of the chicken.

Place half the butter in a roasting pan or the slow cooker, depending on which way you choose to go.

Place chicken on top of the butter and place the other half of the butter on top of the chicken.

If you choose the slow-cooker method, I suggest four hours on high or eight on low.

If you take the oven route, set your oven to 385F and cook until a meat thermometer reads a minimum internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit.

Once the chicken is cooked, serve with your favourite side.