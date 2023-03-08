SAMU Executive Committee “Meet the Candidates” event takes place in student lounge

SAMU Executive Committee (EC) elections for 2023 to 2024 are coming up next week on Mar. 14 to 16 and many fresh faces are running to amplify student voices. Several current Students’ Council members are running for EC positions and are currently campaigning for the chance to impact the student experience here at MacEwan.

Earlier today, the “Meet the Candidates” event was held in the student lounge in the SAMU building. Students had a chance to meet with and understand the platforms of those running for committee positions in a laid back, engaging environment. The event was full of snacks, handshakes, and business cards.

Current VP-External Matthew Yanish (left) helps run the event and attract students.

Many of the candidates spoke of a need for more student engagement within student governance. Because this is the first year in-person learning has been supported since the pandemic, the Students’ Council and the Executive Committee seem to be trying to gain the student body’s attention. They say that this is especially difficult when three generations of students are still getting accustomed to the physical space here at MacEwan.

The Executive Candidate forum will be held tomorrow from 3:30 to 5:00 p.m. in the SAMU building Lookout (SA-200). This will be a formal approach to student engagement and give students a chance to ask candidates questions about their goals, platforms, and what comes with the responsibilities of a seat on the Executive Committee.