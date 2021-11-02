Seven tips to stay motivated

Staying motivated with little energy can be difficult. Whether it’s school, work, or general life that has you down, it can be difficult to find the drive to complete your tasks. Motivation can come naturally, but sometimes we can burn out, making it difficult to try and complete everyday objectives. Finding the energy to start can be daunting, but once you get started, it can be easy to continue.

With winter coming, some may find it harder to focus while staying inside. The cold can drain your energy, making it difficult to complete tasks and projects. Here are a few tips to try and stay motivated when it is hard to find the drive.

Write a to-do list. A to-do list can be a great way to organize your thoughts and prioritize your tasks. They can help you feel less overwhelmed by the onslaught of work that may seem daunting to complete. A visual representation of what needs to be done can help ease stress about time management and the amount of work you have to do.

Set goals. Setting goals for each day can be beneficial in keeping you motivated to complete tasks. This can be done using your to-do list or based on deadlines and personal goals.

Use rewards. Rewards are a great way to get you through something you do not want to do. They give you something to look forward to once you’ve completed your task, making you work harder for your incentive. Rewards should be something that interests you. Having small individual candies or snacks for when you complete a task is a good way to treat yourself. You can get comfortable and watch a show once you’re done to give your brain a break and wind down after working. Taking a walk outside can be a healthy way to reset yourself in between and after tasks.

Avoid multitasking. Multitasking may seem like a good idea, but it can also provide a distraction from your more important tasks. Devoting your time to one objective at a time will help keep you focused and force you to complete the task at hand. It can also make sure information and ideas don’t get lost in your memory, making it harder to fully finish the project.

Take breaks. While powering through your to-do list may seem like an optimal use of time, breaks help you relax and reflect on what you need to get done. Take a step back, have a snack, and remember why you’re doing this. An effective way to make sure that you will get back to your task after taking a break is by using timers. Set it for an allocated amount of time, and once it goes off, then you know it’s time to get back to work.

Ask for help. Help or feedback can be a great way to get the process moving. If you are stuck on something, getting an outside perspective could be enough to help you see it from another point of view.

Remember that it is not a “make-or-break situation.” Whether it’s a grade, a project, or an assignment, it is important to remember that one thing does not define your life. You are more than your objective successes, and as long as you can keep a positive attitude, you will be successful. If you give something your best and it doesn’t work out, what matters is that you tried.

It’s important to remember that whether you are forcing yourself to be motivated or not, you should be proud of the work that you are doing. Take things day by day, and do not put too much pressure on yourself. Using these tips will help you get through your work and chores, making you feel accomplished and fulfilled that you have completed your tasks.

