Show review: Daniel Majer, Mark Templeton, k. burwash

On Oct. 13, sound artists and musicians Daniel Majer, Mark Templeton, and K. Burwash performed at live music and events venue 9910 on 109 st. and 99 ave. in downtown Edmonton. The live show was divided into three acts, one for each performing artist and 15 minute breaks in between each act. This was not a live show where the audience would dance, as the music was more of a theatrical performance with abstract accompanying visuals projected on the wall. Water was a recurring theme throughout all three performances.

Prior to the performance, I spoke to Mark Templeton, an abstract ambient musician, born and raised in Edmonton. His last live concert was in 2018 before he started pursuing a master’s degree.

Okay, so it’s been a year since your last album, or a year and a half?

“I would say about a year and a half.”

How do you think you have grown as an artist since then?

“I think I am still kind of taking some time to reflect and review some concepts and ideas and determining the next trajectory that I’m gonna take. So, as far as growth, I think it’s been a period of reflection.”

Do you have a favourite song on that album?

“I feel like the work is one cohesive piece as far as images and sound. So, I just don’t.”

What do you think the future of Edmonton’s music scene is going to be like?

“I honestly am not sure. I have not performed live since 2018. I started my master’s right after [performing in 2018] and then the pandemic hit. I feel a little disconnected, so I’m really happy there’s a good turn out here. I feel like the scene is opening and moving into a more progressive place.”

What advice would you give to young people looking to pursue a career in a creative industry?

“I think the pursuit has to be personal first of all. The desire to create is first and foremost, and I think opportunities will arise if you’re connected to the work personally. And (if) you’re committed to the work, opportunities will arise.”



What do you hope people will get or take away from your music?

“I hope they feel something and hope that it’s not boring. I want the work to challenge you, and I want the work to be considered as progressive.”

Do you think that now, with all these young artists, there’s more pressure to “make it” creatively?

“I think that’s always been there. There’s always been a pressure to make it. And I think it doesn’t go away because when you care about something so much, the pressure bounces.”

What do you do when you experience a creative block?

“It sounds kinda ridiculous, but just keep making work.”

So you’ve been a creative since 2007? What are somethings you can share about creativity?

“I just think it’s important to keep making work and that work will reach new audiences and (reach) different areas deep in your subconscious that you didn’t realize existed. And I think when that happens you get a better understanding of yourself and you keep creating.”

Do you usually go touring?

“I used (to) go to Europe every second year, but that’s become harder because of (my) kids. So I mean, I’m playing three shows, Edmonton, Calgary and Vancouver right now.”

How was touring as a lifestyle?

“I never did it as a lifestyle, but as short stints. It was very exhausting.”

So you mentioned how the environment affects your art, so do you think growing up in Edmonton shaped the way you made music?

“It always had a big impact on my sound and also my image making. Just because I think that whole idea of this desire to be and experience something else has really become integral to my work. Like from my earlier albums, to most recent, Ocean Front Property. it’s this desire to move beyond the mundane and experience something that is more foreign and fantasy based.”

Daniel Majer

The live show opened with Daniel Mejer, an abstract ambient musician from Vancouver, who had warm visuals projected on a screen while he performed his set. If it wasn’t for the warm visuals, the quaint high-pitched keys and warbling synths would have created a sense of eeriness in the room..

I was not impressed by the visuals in the beginning, as they seemed like the generic visuals from Windows Media Player, but they eventually evolved from curvy shapes into aurora-borealis-like waves, and finally into glitchy shapes. Majer chose to end with the projections lightening into a white screen.

The auditory motifs, such as the repetition of scratchy synths, added a sense of melodic cohesion and was layered with dense drones. The sounds were formless in the sense that it was constantly evolving, yet staying the same, making it hard to tell when a song ended or began, or if he just played one long song.

As someone who’s never attended a live concert for ambient music, Majer’s enigmatic style was an appropriate introduction to the show.

Mark Templeton

Abrasive yet evocative, Mark Templeton’s performance captured the atmosphere of relapsing ocean waves crashing against the coast. Since he was the headliner, he had the longest performance and arguably the most memorable and ambitious set out of the three. It’s been four years since his last live show in Edmonton and a year and a half since the release of his last album, Ocean Front Property.

The repetition of the pulsing distortions was pregnant with a tense storminess, and it did not really get resolved by the end of the performance. To be honest though, I was fine with that because the drones were perfectly cathartic in and of themselves. I could feel the music reverberate through me.

The visuals started off as loops of icebergs falling into the ocean, before showing quotes and photography of items vaguely related to the ocean. Visuals of waves crashing the ocean shore corresponded to the enveloping waves of noise.

k.burwash

Artist Matthew Cardinal was originally lined up to perform at the event, but was unable to attend. Synth artist k.burwash was available to play in his place instead, as the final performance.

Edmontonian k.burwash played ambient drone abstract music during his performance. His latest album Holding Air was released in April this year.

Unlike the previous musicians, k.burwash did not have any visuals accompanying his music. Burwash’s more melodically conventional style and larger sound palette was a noticeable contrast from the other acts. Conceptually, I was not sure what was going on, making the performance a little generic for me. Aesthetically, it was still enjoyable to hear Burwash’s mélange of dissonant, layered sounds.

He continuously looped back into the ethereal mumbling of synths he established earlier in the set. His lush instrumentals over echoing chatter and laughter created an otherworldly soundscape.

Final verdict

Together, these performances were visceral, dense, and creative with their radical embrace of ambient noise. The juxtaposition between the relaxing visuals and the unsettling music was a unique experienece. After a hard hit from the pandemic, the ambient music scene in Edmonton can only continue to rise from here.

Listen to the featured artists’ music here:

Daniel Majer jonathanscherkdanielmajer.bandcamp.com/

Mark Templeton marktempleton.bandcamp.com/album/ocean-front-property K Burwash kburwash.bandcamp.com/