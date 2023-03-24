Soundtrack Music Festival returns with Nelly, Third Eye Blind, Ashanti, T.I., and more

The Soundtrack Music Festival is back this summer, returning for the first time again since 2019 on June 16 and 17 at Kinsmen Park. The festival features two days of throwback and contemporary hip hop and rock music with performances from Nelly, Mother Mother, Ashanti, Third Eye Blind, T.I., Said the Whale, Everclear, Boy Golden, The Barkells and others. “There is nothing like it in the city, with that mix of hip hop and rock,” said Shawn Huculak, chair of the festival. Besides amazing music and festival fun, visitors will have a chance to see local art, grab a bite to eat at one of the food trucks or stroll through various vendor booths on site.

The idea of the Soundtrack Music Festival started initially as a throwback or retro festival and with it the desire to bring more hip hop shows to Edmontonians. “We thought many people have different soundtracks, soundtracks to your summer, soundtracks to your life; it’s a mix of different songs,” Huculak adds. The Kinsmen Club volunteers were motivated and passionate about music, events, supporting local artists, and entertaining the community. The club also has a built-in venue for the event: the Kinsmen Park.Shawn Huculak said the club wanted to “bring something fun and different to Edmontonians.”

The Kinsmen Club’s intent and motto is “serving the community’s greatest need.” All proceeds from the event go directly back into the community where needed, supporting various local charities. “You see people at our events having a good time, and knowing that the proceeds from these events help out different businesses, we find it very rewarding,” Huculak said.Tickets to the Soundtrack Festival are now available for purchase.