Students Association of MacEwan University donates $1 million to SAMU Cares Endowment Fund

Yesterday at an event in the SAMU building Lookout, MacEwan University announced that the students’ association donated $1 million to the SAMU Cares Endowment Fund, which is a bursary offered to students of the university in the fall and winter semesters. After the announcement, MacEwan president Annette Trimbee joined the executive committee of SAMU in the ribbon cutting of the newly named SAMU Way, which is the pedway over 109 street that connects the SAMU building to Building 9. Installed in the pedway are signposts and a plaque to commemorate and recognize the donation.

At the event, SAMU president and SAMU student programs manager Macey Edem Nortey spoke about the importance of supporting the education of students in vulnerable situations.

“The SAMU Way is one of empathy and passion. We have incredible student leaders here who care alot about one another and care a lot about community so today’s announcement is a great source of pride,” says president Trimbee.

Every year, if SAMU has a surplus of money in their fiscal year, the association donates it to the SAMU Cares fund. The large sum of the donation/surplus is a direct result of money saved during the pandemic. The bursary is managed as a partnership between MacEwan and SAMU. MacEwan helps students access the application to the bursary, SAMU processes the applications, and the disbursement is handled by MacEwan.