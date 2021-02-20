Things to do this reading week

During COVID, we’ve seen an increase in continuous work since everyone is stuck at home.

But constant work and no breaks for fun can be draining. And with the past extreme cold week finally behind us, many are itching to get out and enjoy the warming weather.

So take some time to relax and unwind because it’s well deserved! After months of hard work, overcast cold weather, and a year-long pandemic, it’s easy to get carried away with school and neglect treating ourselves with some self-care. Have some fun and make the most out of this winter and check out this list of top activities you can do to step away from the assignments and get outdoors.