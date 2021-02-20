Things to do this reading week

During COVID, we’ve seen an increase in continuous work since everyone is stuck at home.
But constant work and no breaks for fun can be draining. And with the past extreme cold week finally behind us, many are itching to get out and enjoy the warming weather.
So take some time to relax and unwind because it’s well deserved! After months of hard work, overcast cold weather, and a year-long pandemic, it’s easy to get carried away with school and neglect treating ourselves with some self-care. Have some fun and make the most out of this winter and check out this list of top activities you can do to step away from the assignments and get outdoors.
- Boardwalk Ice On Whyte Festival Self-Guided Sculpture Tour. From Feb. 13-28, Boardwalk Ice on Whyte will be adding sculpture patios all across Edmonton that you can safely guide yourself through for free! The 2021 Boardwalk Ice on Whyte Sculpture Tour features 10 sculptures in various locations around downtown Edmonton and Old Strathcona. And if you visit at least five locations, you can enter to win a Chef Kit for four from Chef Table Living!
- Cold or Cozy Show. This family friendly event runs from Feb. 13 until Feb. 21, and is put on by the Old Strathcona Antique Mall. Shop a range of board games, puzzles, toys, popcorn bowls, movies, skis, snowshoes, sleds, and more. And keep an eye out as new items will be added as space opens up following the lifting of certain COVID restrictions.
- Silver Skate festival. This event runs from Feb. 12 until Feb. 21 and is a great reason to get outside just as temperatures finally warm up. The festival, which combines sport, arts and culture, recreation and culinary events is one of the longest running winter festivals in Edmonton.
- Thursday Night Tubing at Edmonton Ski Club. On Feb. 25 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. his social distanced activity gives you a chance to have fun for little cost. You can book a time slot which follows COVID protocols for $16.93. Don’t forget to bring a helmet for your tubing adventure and mask for indoor use.
- The Science of Sex. Happening on Feb. 20 from 8-9:30 p.m., enjoy three online talks by local experts exploring all things naughty and nice. Plus, you’ll be able to test your knowledge with live trivia, action-packed games, and sizzling science experiments that you can do all from the comfort (and privacy) of your own home. This event is 18+ and costs $15.
