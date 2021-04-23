Things to do this summer

No one was expecting yet another season of cancelled vacations and postponed events. And with the provincial government going back to Step One of its reopening plan, this means even more restrictions with the potential to dampen another summer. But that doesn’t mean we can’t soak up the sun and make the most out of what the season has to offer! Here’s a list of all the events still set to take place.

The Orchards Farmers’ Market. Each Monday starting June 7 to Aug. 30 (except Aug. 2, due to the holiday) from 5:30 to 8 p.m., shop an array of small and mid-sized vendors and suppliers. The Edmonton Ripper. Put your sleuthing abilities to the test on June 19 and see if you catch a serial killer powered by CluedUpp mysteries. You can participate yourself, but it’s recommended you team up. Teams can be up to six people and only require one ticket per team; tickets go for $65. To learn more about the case, head to the CluedUpp website. Forest Therapy Walk. On June 21, connect with nature on this guided walk through Terwillegar Park to celebrate the start of summer. General tickets are $45. A Virtual Tour of the Galapagos Islands. For three hours on July 3, you can take a virtual trip to the South American Country of Ecuador to tour the Galapagos Islands. Check out their Facebook page to contact the host for registration. Taste of Edmonton. From July 22 to Aug. 3, this Edmontonian favourite will be returning to Sir Winston Churchill Square. Be sure to head to their website for more information and to keep up with their plans moving forward.

Not ready to go out to big events or just want to take it easy this summer? No problem! Here’s a list of fun activities to do yourself or those within your bubble.

Dedicate some days to eating lunch outside. Don’t think you need a bunch of fancy charcuterie-style eats for this. Simply pack a blanket and some of your favourite snacks from your pantry and find a nice grassy spot to dine under the sun. This can also work if you know you’ll be busy with work most days. Just make a plan to spend your lunch breaks outside on specific days you know will fit best in your schedule. Come up with your own walking tour. Compile a list of areas in the city you’ve never been to or wanted to see on foot. Or check out this site for inspiration! Photography challenges. You can make up your own or search online for popular ideas. It’s a great idea for those looking to add some life to their Instagram or simply enjoy Edmonton’s scenery. Collect pieces of nature for art. Search around your home or favourite nature spots around the city for flowers to press and hang on the wall. Collect interesting branches to turn into rustic decor. Stones, pinecones — You name it! Take a day to spoil your pet. Our pets have kept us company and calm throughout everything happening around us. So treat your pet to a day of doing all the things they love to do. And if you don’t have a pet, flip it to treat yourself to everything you enjoy!

Image courtesy of rawpixel.