Things to do while stuck indoors

Wanting to get outside for some fresh air can be a saving grace while stuck at home during COVID-19 social distancing. But with each passing day, it’s starting to get darker earlier and becoming considerably colder. This can only mean one thing: Winter is just on the horizon. And in places like Edmonton where it’s practically winter for eight months out of the year, staying home seems like the better option but can lead to boredom and stir craziness.

What’s there to do while stuck indoors? Here are six suggestions to help make your time quarantined as interesting — and perhaps even as productive — as possible.

1. Bake. Nothing beats the winter and quarantine blues more than some freshly baked banana bread or chocolate chip cookies. Keep in mind, the more the merrier — and the messier.

2. Learn a new language. Download Duolingo, or a similar app, and teach yourself a foreign language. To ramp up the fun, invite your friends or roommate(s) to download it too and enjoy some friendly competition from the in-app leaderboard activities.

3. Try out at-home aerobics or yoga videos. Download a fitness app with curated workout playlists. Need more persuasion? Gather everyone in the living room, search up fun ‘80s-style workout videos on YouTube, and enjoy the funky music and crazy hairstyles.

4. Try a drawing tutorial. Look up different drawing tutorials to spark some inspiration and creativity! Search for topics that interest you like favourite characters, animals, tattoo ideas, etc.

5. Have a spa day. Treat you and your roomies to a 10-step skin care routine you don’t have time for during a normal work week. Or keep the relaxing day confined to your room for some much needed “me-time” and light some candles or throw a red scarf over your lamp for more mood lighting.

6. Host an indoor picnic. This is a unique way to change up the daily routine and add some excitement to those extra cold and dreary days! Spread out a blanket and set up plates with snacks (perhaps charcuterie?), along with drinks and napkins. Bonus points if you dress up in your best summer clothes and pull up a sunny landscape on your laptop.