Vegan holiday baking

If you’re like me, then Christmas is your favourite time of the year. It includes the best pastimes of any holiday: decorating the Christmas tree, watching festive movies, and, of course, baking! Ever since I was a young girl, Christmas baking was the best part of the December break, but over the past year, something put a kink in my annual hobby. I developed both an allergy to dairy and a sensitivity to gluten, and was no longer able to make the same recipes that I had been for so many years. This December, I’ve learned to modify my favourite treats so that I, as well as others with dietary restrictions, can enjoy them. Each recipe sourced out is vegan and dairy free (and there are a few without gluten). To continue my holiday baking tradition, here are a few of the best recipes that I’ve come across this past year.

Dairy free and flourless peppermint hot chocolate cookies

This recipe brings together warm seasonal drinks and chewy, delicious cookies for one of the easiest recipes out there! Made with oat flour, natural cocoa powder, and aquafaba from chickpeas (so it’s technically healthy), these cookies are perfect to bring to a dinner party, share with friends and family, or just eat the entire tray by yourself! P.S. I topped mine with crushed candy canes to add some “crunch” to the cookie.

Vegan cranberry orange loaf

When it comes to Christmas desserts, who doesn’t like a piece of loaf cake? Made with orange juice, applesauce, and fresh cranberries, this naturally vegan recipe is designed to make your kitchen smell amazing and leave your friends impressed. This one-bowl loaf will be prepped and in the oven before you can say “Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!”

Vegan and gluten-free fudge

Fudge is one of my favourite recipes of all time. My mom would make it for me and my family when we were growing up, but it was full of condensed milk and other dairy products. I’ve found a perfect substitute for “mom’s fudge” without any dairy, animal products, or gluten. This fudge is a perfect Christmas gift, or even just an afternoon snack after a long day of being outside in the snow.

Vegan gingerbread muffins

For a more complex recipe, try out these gingerbread muffins. With creamy coconut milk, seasonal spices like ginger and cinnamon, and the magic ingredient, molasses, these muffins are the perfect sidekick for your cup of coffee on Christmas morning. Add raisins or chopped dark chocolate to the batter for an extra bit of sweetness!

Vegan Christmas sugar cookies

Lastly is the iconic Christmas baked good and everyone’s go-to for the holiday season: sugar cookies. You can make snowmen, stars, candy canes, Christmas trees, and more festive shapes with these cut-out cookies. Once they’re out of the oven and cooled off, use the icing recipe included to frost your creations; after all, decorating them is half of the fun.