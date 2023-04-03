What’s Happening: April 2023

ON-CAMPUS
THE MALL: Exhibition | April 1 | Mitchell Art Gallery, Room 11-121, Allard Hall
Songwriter’s Concert | April 1, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. | Betty Andrews Recital Hall, Room 11-150, Allard Hall
Musical Theatre: Spring Awakening | April 1 to 2 | Triffo Theatre, Room 11-130, Allard Hall
Contemporary Combos Year One Concert | April 2, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. | Betty Andrews Recital Hall, Room 11-150, Allard Hall
High school upgrading and foundations info session | April 4, 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Online
Big Band Concert | April 4, 7:30 p.m to 9:30 p.m. | Triffo Theatre, Room 11-130, Allard Hall
Showcase Band Concert | April 5, 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. | Triffo Theatre, Room 11-130, Allard Hall
Percussion Ensemble Concert | April 6, 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. | Triffo Theatre, Room 11-130, Allard Hall
Office Assistant info session | April 11, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. | Online
Garneau String Quartet — Inaugural Concert Series | April 11, 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. | Muttart Hall, College Campus, 10050 MacDonald Drive
Apply for Post-Graduation Work Permit in Canada info session | April 14, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. | Online
Last day to apply for spring convocation | April 15
High school upgrading and foundations info session | April 17, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. | Online
Office Assistant info session | April 18, 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Online
Student Research Day | April 20, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. | Robbins Atrium, second floor of Building 9
English as Additional Language info session (EAL/ESL) | April 20, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. | Online
Queer Time Tuesday | April 25, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. | SAMU building, first floor under the stairs
SIGNIFICANT ACADEMIC DATES
Last day of winter 2023 classes and withdrawal deadline | April 4
Good Friday, university closed, Sport and Wellness open with holiday hours | April 7
Easter Sunday, university closed, Sport and Wellness open with holiday hours | April 9
Easter Monday, university closed, Sport and Wellness open with holiday hours | April 10
Winter term finals exams begin | April 11 to April 19
OFF-CAMPUS
Oilers vs Anaheim Ducks | April 1 | Rogers Place
Edmonton Golf Show | April 1 to 2 | Edmonton EXPO Centre
The Kitchen: Minestrone Soup | April 6 | Stanley A. Milner Edmonton Public Library
Freddie Gibbs | April 7 | Union Hall
Out of the Depths: The Blue Whale Story | Until April 10 | Telus World of Science
Kevin Hart Reality Check Tour | April 11 | Rogers Place
Oilers vs San Jose Sharks | April 13 | Rogers Place
Lee Brice: Beer Drinking Opportunity Tour | April 14 | Rogers Place
Life Skills: Plant Support | April 16 | Stanley A. Milner Edmonton Public Library
Dreamspeakers International Film Festival | April 19 to 23 | Whiskeyjack Art House
Edmonton Tattoo & Arts Festival | April 21 to 23 | Edmonton EXPO Centre
Makers Market and Convention: Spring Make | April 22 to 23 | Edmonton EXPO Centre
