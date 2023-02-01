What’s happening: February 2023

On-Campus

Pool Tournament | Bi-weekly on Wednesdays, 5:30 p.m. at Towers.

The Undergrad Variety Show | Bi-weekly on Mondays, 5:30 p.m. at Towers.

Ukraine Week | Jan. 30 to Feb. 4. Ukraine Week will feature events and activities to get all your questions about what’s really going on in Ukraine answered. There will be information booths, a student Q&A panel, and much more. At the end of the week, there will be a fundraiser concert by the Ukrainian band, ShockolaD. Learn more at macewan.ca.

Education Abroad Fair | Feb. 1, 16, & 27 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the MacEwan International area on the first floor of Building 7.

Black History Month Student Pop-Up Shop | Feb. 2 & 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the first floor of Building 6. This on-campus pop-up shop will showcase Black student artisans who are presenting their products, providing an opportunity to celebrate the creativity of Black students.

Black Lives in Alberta Film Screening and Panel Discussion | Feb. 6 from 4 to 6:30 p.m. in Allard Hall (exact location TBD). Black Lives in Alberta: Over a Century of Racial Injustice Continues is a documentary film that tells the story of five generations of Black Albertans and shows their experiences and hardships faced while living in Canada.

London Road Musical Theatre Performance | Feb. 8 to 12 in the Tim Ryan Theatre Lab in Allard Hall.

Unpacking the N-Word online presentation | Feb. 14 from 5 to 6 p.m. This presentation, which combines slam poetry, stand-up comedy, and interactive audience engagement, explores the history and evolution of the N-Word. Actor, writer, and poet, Omari Newton, will be hosting the event. It will be delivered virtually via Zoom.

Bolo Tie “Read or Weep” Valentine’s Day speed reading event | Feb. 14, 1 p.m. at Towers.

Business and Tech Career Fair | Feb. 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Building 6 cafeteria.

Black Professionals and Students Networking Event | Feb. 16 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Allard Hall Atrium. This networking event allows Black MacEwan University students to connect with Black professionals across different fields. The professionals present will be from health sectors, business backgrounds, and many other industries. Refreshments will also be provided.

Grant Writing Workshop Series: Grant Budget Planning | Feb. 28 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. in Building 7, Room 7-170. This interactive workshop will teach you the basics of creating research grant budgets and cover the “how-tos” of expenses. You’ll learn topics such as how to write an effective research grant; how to develop a feasible budget; and how to weave in essential grant elements such as HQP mentoring, research data management and equity; and diversity and inclusion.

The Inquiring Mind: Campus Mental Health Workshop | Feb. 21 to 22. The Inquiring Mind is a workshop put on by the Mental Health Commission of Canada (MHCC) for all post-secondary students. Upon completion, students will also receive a certificate.

Off-Campus

International Festival of Winter Cinema | Feb. 10 to19 at Hawrelak Park. The International Festival of Winter Cinema (IFWC) celebrates local and international winter cinema. It’s the world’s only free, outdoor, winter film festival where the public watches the films on a giant screen made from snow. (www.ifwc.ca/)

AESA Alberta Esports Expo | Feb. 18 to 19 at the Edmonton Expo Centre

Black History Month Opening Ceremonies | Feb. 1 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Edmonton City Hall.

Pageantinta – RUNNER UPS | Feb. 2 at 8:30 p.m. (doors open at 8 p.m.) at the Evolution Wonderlounge. Tickets are available through @partyqueensyeg. $10 entry fee.

MacEwan Sports and Wellness Curling Bonspiel | Saturday, Feb. 3, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Avonair Curling Club located next to the Kingsway Garden Mall across from the NAIT LRT Station.

A Heartbreak Actually | Monday, Feb. 5, starting at 9 p.m. at the Evolution Wonderlounge. $10 entry fee. This show will be about campy break-up songs, angry love letters, and everything anti-romance to offset the plethora of lovey-dovey vibes that plague the month of February.

Gemma’s Dollhouse VII – It’s Raining Them | Feb. 10 at 9 p.m. (doors open at 8 p.m.) at Evolution Wonderlounge. $10 entry fee. This is an all-trans and nonbinary drag show celebrating camp, theatricality and clownery!

Black History Month Showcase | Feb. 12 at 9 p.m. (doors open at 8 p.m.) at Evolution Wonderlounge. $10 entry fee. Tickets are available through @partyqueensyeg. Black excellence is on full display at this drag show featuring burlesque and queer Black talent!

Embrace the Freeze – Ski Trip |Feb. 21 to Feb. 24, registration required.

PQ Presents: Hunny’s House of Horrors | Feb. 26 at 9 p.m. (doors open at 8 p.m.) at Evolution Wonderlounge. $10 entry fee. Register at eventbrite.ca. This killer cast of drag monsters promises horror and gore as you have never seen it before… and nightmares to last a lifetime!

Significant Academic Dates

Family Day – no classes | Monday, Feb. 20

Reading break | Tuesday, Feb. 21 to Friday, Feb. 24

Griffins Games in Edmonton

Friday, Feb. 3

Men’s Hockey | vs. Mount Royal University — 7 p.m.

Men’s Volleyball | vs. Thompson Rivers — 7:30 p.m.

Women’s Volleyball | vs. Thompson Rivers — 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 4

Women’s Hockey | vs. Mount Royal University — 5 p.m.

Men’s Volleyball | vs. Thompson Rivers — 4 p.m.

Women’s Volleyball | vs. Thompson Rivers — 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 10

Men’s Hockey | vs. Calgary — 7 p.m.

Men’s Basketball | vs. Regina — 8 p.m.

Women’s Basketball | vs. Regina — 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 11

Women’s Hockey | vs. Calgary — 5 p.m.

Men’s Basketball | vs. Regina — 4 p.m.

Women’s Basketball | vs. Regina — 6 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 17

Men’s Volleyball | vs. Mount Royal University — 7:30 p.m.

Women’s Volleyball | vs. Mount Royal University — 6 p.m.



Saturday, Feb. 18

Men’s Volleyball | vs. Mount Royal University — 4 p.m.

Women’s Volleyball | vs. Mount Royal University — 5:30 p.m.

Oilers February Schedule

*Away @ Detroit Red Wings | Tuesday, Feb. 7 — 5:30 p.m.

*Away @ Philadelphia Flyers | Thursday, Feb. 9 — 7 p.m.

*Away @ Ottawa Senators | Saturday, Feb. 11 — 10:30 a.m.

*Away @ Montreal Canadiens | Sunday, Feb. 12 — 10:30 a.m.

Vs. Detroit Red Wings | Wednesday, Feb. 15 — 7:30 p.m.

Vs. New York Rangers | Friday, Feb. 17 — 7 p.m.

*Away @ Colorado Avalanche | Sunday, Feb. 19 — 1 p.m.

Vs. Philadelphia Flyers | Tuesday, Feb. 21 — 7 p.m.

*Away @ Pittsburgh Penguins | Thursday, Feb. 23 — 5 p.m.

*Away @ Columbus Blue Jackets | Saturday, Feb. 25 — 10:30 a.m.

Vs. Boston Bruins | Monday, Feb. 27 — 6:30 p.m.

SAMU has six pairs of tickets for each Edmonton Oilers game at Rogers Place, available at discounted prices exclusively for MacEwan students. For more information, visit the SAMU website or offices in the SAMU building.