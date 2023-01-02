What’s Happening: January 2023

On Campus:

Pool Tournament | Bi-weekly on Wednesdays. Starts Jan. 4. 5:30pm at Towers.

The Undergrad Variety Show | Bi-weekly on Mondays. Starts Jan. 9. Doors at 5:30 p.m. at Towers.

Ukrainian Students Organization: Ukrainian Film Screening | Jan. 14 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in CN Theatre Room 5-142.

MacEwan Showcase Band Concert | Jan. 14, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at The Triffo Theatre Room 11-130, Allard Hall 11110 – 104 Avenue.

The Inquiring Mind: Campus Mental Health Workshop | Jan. 23, 2 to 6 p.m. at Room 9-208, Robbins Health Learning Centre 10910 – 104.

Garneau String Quartet Inaugural Concert Series | Jan. 24, 7:30 to 9 p.m. at Muttart Hall College Campus 10050 MacDonald Drive.

MacEwan Composition Concert | Jan. 28, 2 to 4 p.m. at Betty Andrews Recital Hall Room 11-150, Allard Hall 11110 – 104.

Significant Academic Dates

Deadline to add or drop winter 2023 regular session classes | Jan. 13

Winter 2023 Tuition and Fee Payment Deadline | Jan. 31

Griffins Games in Edmonton

Hockey: Downtown Community Arena

Basketball, Volleyball: David Atkinson Gymnasium (bldg. 8)

*Away games at the U of A: Saville Community Sports Centre.

Friday, Jan. 6

Women’s Basketball | vs. Trinity Western — 6 p.m.

Men’s Basketball | vs. Trinity Western — 8 p.m.

Women’s Hockey | vs. Calgary — 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 7

Men’s Basketball | vs. Trinity Western — 4 p.m.

Men’s Hockey | vs. Calgary — 5 p.m.

Women’s Basketball | vs. Trinity Western — 6 p.m.

Friday, Jan 13

Women’s Volleyball | vs. University of Fraser Valley — 6 p.m.

Women’s Hockey | vs. Regina — 7 p.m.

Men’s Volleyball | vs. University of Fraser Valley — 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 14

Men’s Hockey | vs. Regina — 2 p.m.

Men’s Volleyball | vs. University of Fraser Valley — 4 p.m.

Women’s Volleyball | vs. University of Fraser Valley — 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 20

Women’s Basketball | vs. University of Alberta — 6 p.m. in the David Atkinson Gymnasium

*Women’s Basketball | Away @ University of Alberta — 6 p.m.

*Men’s Hockey | Away @ University of Alberta — 7 p.m.

*Men’s Volleyball | Away @ University of Alberta — 7:30 p.m.

Men’s Basketball | vs. University of Alberta — 8 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 21

Men’s Hockey | vs. Trinity Western — 4 p.m.

Men’s Basketball | vs. University of Alberta — 4 p.m.

*Men’s Volleyball | Away @ University of University of Alberta — 5 p.m.

Women’s Basketball | vs. University of Alberta — 6 p.m.

*Women’s Volleyball | Away @ University of Alberta — 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 27

Men’s Hockey | vs. University of British Columbia — 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 28

Men’s Hockey | vs. University of British Columbia — 5 p.m.

Oilers January Schedule

January Oilers:

vs. Seattle Kraken | Tuesday, Jan. 3 — 7 p.m.

vs. New York Islanders | Thursday, Jan. 5 — 7 pm

vs. Colorado Avalanche | Saturday, Jan. 7 — 8 p.m.

*Away @ Los Angeles Kings | Monday, Jan. 9 — 8:30 p.m.

*Away @ Anaheim Ducks | Wednesday, Jan. 11 — 8 p.m.

*Away @ San Jose Sharks | Friday, Jan. 13 — 8:30 p.m.

*Away @ Vegas Golden Knights, Saturday, Jan. 14 — 8 p.m.

vs. Seattle Kraken | Tuesday, Jan. 17 — 7 p.m.

vs. Tampa Bay Lightning | Thursday, Jan. 19 — 7 p.m.

*Away @ Vancouver Canucks | Saturday, Jan. 21 — 8 p.m.

vs. Columbus Blue Jackets | Wednesday, Jan. 25 — 7:30 p.m.

vs. Chicago Blackhawks | Saturday, Jan. 28 — 8 p.m.

SAMU has six pairs of tickets for each Edmonton Oilers game at Rogers Place, available at discounted prices exclusively for MacEwan students. For more information, visit the SAMU website or offices in the SAMU building.

Off-Campus:

SAMU Splash and Bash | Jan. 27, 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. at WEM Waterpark.