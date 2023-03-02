What’s Happening: March

ON-CAMPUS

The Inquiring Mind: Campus Mental Health Workshop | March 1 and 2 this interactive workshop put on by the Mental Health Commission of Canada (MHCC) is the final event of the year for this series. Upon completion, post-secondary students will also receive a certificate.

Meet the Candidates: Executive Committee | March 8, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Lookout (SA-200), SAMU building.

Executive Committee Candidate Forum | March 9, 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. The Lookout (SA-200), SAMU building.

Breakfast Club Pop-up | March 10 & 24, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Student’s Lounge, second floor SAMU building.

March Madness 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament | March 11 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. David Atkinson Gym, MacEwan University Sport and Wellness building.

Contemporary Combos Concert 1 | March 11, 2 to 4 p.m. Betty Andrews Recital Hall (11-150), Allard Hall.

Contemporary Combos Concert 2 | March 12, 2 to 4 p.m. Betty Andrews Recital Hall (11-150), Allard Hall.

Executive Council Election Days | March 14 to 16

Education Abroad Info Session | March 15, 1 to 2 p.m. Room 6-226, Building 6.

English as an Additional Language Info Session | March 16, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. | Online via Zoom. Registration on MacEwan’s website.

A Capella and Jazz Combos 1 & 2 Concert | March 19, 2 to 4 p.m. Betty Andrews Recital Hall (11-150), Allard Hall.

SAMU Live Comedy Show with Trevor Wallace | March 23, doors at 5:30 p.m. | The Lookout (SA-200), SAMU building.

Post-Grad Work Permit Info Session | March 24, 4 to 5 p.m. online via Webex. Join on MacEwan’s website.

Book of the Year Author Reading and Q&A: Everyone Knows Your Mother is a Witch | March 24, 5 to 6:30 p.m. | Betty Andrews Recital Hall (11-150), Allard Hall.

Federal Pathways for Permanent Residency (Express Entry) Info Session | Mar. 25, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. | Room 7-122, Building 7.

Guitar Band Concert | March 26, 2 to 4 p.m. Betty Andrews Recital Hall (11-150), Allard Hall.

Queer Time Tuesday | March 8, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Deville Coffee, first floor of SAMU building

Education Abroad Info Session | March 30, 11 a.m. to 12 pm.| Room 7.

Grant Writing Workshop Series | March 30 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in Building 7, Room 7-170. This interactive workshop is the third and final grant writing event of the year.

Spring Awakening Play | March 30 to April 2 Triffo Stage in Allard Hall. MacEwan’s Musical Theatre students are putting on yet another amazing musical; this year, it’s Spring Awakening.

Creators’ Market | March 29 to 30, 11-6 p.m. | Second floor Allard Hall Fine arts and design students are selling their handmade artwork in this two day student run market.

OFF-CAMPUS

Women and Wealth Gala | March 4. Celebrate National Women’s Day with this event, hosted by Women & Wealth Inc. There will be guest speakers, a three-course meal, and event swag.

Edmonton Craft Beer Festival | March 10 to 11 at the Edmonton Expo Centre. The Edmonton Craft Beer Festival will include more than 500 beers from over 100 different breweries, with food and drink samples, and entertainment.

The 2023 JUNO Awards | March 13 at Rogers Place. During the week of March 9 to March 13, the city will once again host Canada’s largest celebration of music. The 52nd Annual JUNO Awards will take place on Monday, March 13, 2023, and include performances from famous celebs such as Nickelback, Tate McRae, and Simu Liu.

Edmonton’s International Beer Fest | March 24 to 25 at the Edmonton Convention Centre. Immerse yourself in beer culture and learn about beer history and traditions in Canada while enjoying live entertainment, local cuisine and partaking in educational workshops.

GRIFFINS GAMES IN TOWN

Friday, March 3.

Women’s Soccer | vs. U of Calgary — 2 p.m. at Foote Field Dome

Friday, March 10.

Women’s Soccer | vs. Sask REX — 2:30 p.m. at Edmonton Scottish Dome

Friday, March 17.

Women’s Soccer | vs. Calgary Foothills — 11:45 p.m. at Foote Field Dome

Thursday, March 23.

Women’s Soccer | vs. Canadian women’s national military team — 10 p.m. at Foote Field Dome

OILERS HOCKEY

Home Games

Vs. Toronto Maple Leafs | Wednesday, March 1 — 6 p.m.

Vs. Winnipeg Jets | Friday, March 3 — 7 p.m.

Vs. Ottawa Senators | Tuesday, March 14 — 7 p.m.

Vs. Dallas Stars | Thursday, March 16 — 7 p.m.

Vs. San Jose Sharks | Monday, March 20 — 7:30 p.m.

Vs. Arizona Coyotes | Wednesday, March 22 — 8:30 p.m.

Away Games

Winnipeg Jets | Saturday, March 4 — 5 p.m.

Buffalo Sabres | Monday, March 6 — 5:30 p.m.

Boston Bruins | Thursday, March 9 — 5:30 p.m.

Toronto Maple Leafs | Saturday, March 11 — 5 p.m.

Seattle Kraken | Saturday, March 18 — 2 p.m.

Arizona Coyotes | Monday, March 27 — 8 p.m.

Vegas Golden Knights | Tuesday, March 28 — 8 p.m.

SAMU has six pairs of tickets for each Edmonton Oilers game at Rogers Place, available at discounted prices exclusively for MacEwan students. For more information, visit the SAMU website or offices in the SAMU building.