What’s happening: November

November can be a tough month to get through. Winter blues are settling in, midterms are in full swing, and the weather swiftly goes from cool to frigid. It’s especially important during this time to get out and have some fun to avoid burnout and unwind from all the craziness.

Here are a few budget-friendly things you can do to make this not-so-fun month just a bit better!

On-campus

Garneau String Quartet – Inaugural Concert Series – Nov. 7

From 7:30 to 9 p.m. students can come and listen to the newest quartet-in-residence: the Garneau String Quartet. Members of the quartet will be coaching music students at MacEwan University over the semester and will be putting on concerts (including this one!) at Muttart Hall at the Alberta College Campus downtown.

Tickets are $21 for students and are available at tixonthesquare.ca.

MacEwan Dodgeball Tournament – Nov. 20

Throwback to your favourite gym days in junior high! MacEwan is having a huge dodgeball tournament, and anyone 18+ is welcome to come out and play either with a team or as a free agent. It costs $15 to participate. Deadline to register is Nov. 15.

Register at sportsandwellnessreg.macewan.ca.

SAMU Cinema – Nov. 30

On the last Wednesday of each month SAMU hosts a cinema experience in The Lookout (SAMU building, second floor). This month they are showing the popular science fiction film Avatar. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and the movie starts at 5 p.m. sharp.

Entry is free and there will be snacks available for purchase.

Students can register themselves and a friend at samu.ca.

Off-campus

Catch an Edmonton Oilers game – throughout November

You’re probably thinking, how is going to an Oiler’s game budget-friendly? Good news! SAMU offers discounted Oilers tickets to students for every game. They come in pairs, and depending on who the opponent is, prices range from $133 to $280. Some exciting games are coming up in November so be sure to cheer on our boys.

Tickets are available at samu.ca.

All is Bright Festival – Nov. 19

For the tenth year in a row the 124 St. area invites all Edmontonians to come out for the ‘All is Bright’ winter festival. The festival includes glowing lights, beverage gardens, and the option to cook some treats over the fire. Local vendors will also be on site!

The best part of this event is that it’s free and in a central location so it’s easy to access with transit. The main stage will be in Helen Nolan Park, and from 4 to 8 p.m. there will be a light-up ceremony, music, and a street party.

Learn more at 124st.ca.