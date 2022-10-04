What’s Happening: October 2022

The first month of the semester flew by, and autumn is officially in full swing! As students cozy into academic life, there is still plenty of fun to engage in around Edmonton. These events cater to almost everyone this month, from sports fans to music lovers and, of course, Halloween enthusiasts.

If life is feeling a bit dull and studying for exams is the last thing on your mind, then I’ve got you covered. On or off campus, here’s what’s happening.

On-campus events:

ECO-SAMU — Stepping Stones

To kick us off, SAMU is hosting another ECO-SAMU event on Oct. 1 and 8. Held at Edmonton’s Urban Farm, join the SAMU team for a day of gardening and socializing. This event is beginner friendly because there’s no previous gardening experience required. Drop-in gardening started in July and ends on the eighth day of this month. You still have time to put on those gloves and get to diggin’. Who knows, gardening might just become your new hobby!

For more information, visit samu.ca/event.

Off-campus events:

Autumn The Harvest of Colours

Returning each year is the themed exhibition hosted by the Edmonton Art Club. This year’s theme is “Autumn The Harvest of Colours.” On Oct. 14 and 15, marvel in the beauty of fall-themed visual art located at The Orange Hub.

For more information, visit edmontonartclub.com/events.

Pumpkins After Dark

Like Candycane Lane, but make it spooky! Featuring over 6,000 hand-carved pumpkins, this fall event will surely get you into the Halloween spirit. The walk-through experience takes place from Sept. 29 to Oct.31 in Borden Park. Pumpkins After Dark features live pumpkin carving demonstrations, fall treats and sweets, beautifully lit pumpkin sculptures, displays with music, and of course, the perfect Instagram photo ops.

For more information and tickets, visit pumpkinsafterdark.com.

FC Edmonton vs. Valour Winnipeg

Calling all soccer fans! On Oct. 8, our very own professional soccer club, FC Edmonton, is facing off with Winnipeg’s Valour FC in the fight for the winning goal. This is FC Edmonton’s last season match, so be sure to grab your tickets! This game will be located at Clarke Stadium — home of the Eddies!

For more information and tickets, visit: exploreedmonton.com/event-calendar/fc-edmonton-vs-valour-oct8.

Edmonton Elks

Ah yes, the sport of the season… football! The Edmonton Elks have returned for yet another season, and there are still a few games to catch this month. The dates are Oct. 1, 8, 15, and 21. What’s fall without cozying up with a beer in hand and a blanket to keep warm on a brisk night at a hometown football game? Even if you don’t consider yourself a hardcore Elks fan, a night out with friends to watch the game is so worth it! Even more, the Elks offer a special

discount code to MacEwan students interested in buying tickets. For the code, be sure to visit College Corner on the Edmonton Elks’ website.

For more information on game days and times, visit goelks.com.

Deadmonton Haunted House

Insert creepy voice It’s baaack. Deadmonton is one of the most spine-chilling haunted houses in Edmonton. Celebrating its ninth year of instilling fear in Edmontonians, not one but two themed haunted houses will be on full display this year so you can be twice as traumatized. The two themes this year are “Return of the Living Dead” and “Icons of Darkness.” I won’t spoil it too much, so you will just have to check it out yourself… if you dare! This event takes place from Sept. 23 to Nov. 5, located at 7031 Gateway Boulevard.

For more information, visit deadmontonhouse.com.