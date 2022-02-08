Work out from the comfort of your home

It’s hard enough to stay motivated during the cold of Edmonton’s winters, and now that we’ve been confined to online classes for the last month, it can be challenging to find the motivation to leave the house to go to the gym.

Thankfully, there are plenty of resources for home workouts. Here are some options you may want to consider:

Nike Training Club App

Cost: Free

This app offers free guidance from Nike trainers, athletes, and wellness experts.

You get progressive workouts that can be completed in as little as 20 minutes, nutrition guidance, and mindset tips to help you stick to and achieve your goals. There are a variety of workout options available, including ones that do not require any equipment.

Recommended equipment: yoga mat, dumbbells.

RKFIT BBG from Confidence by Randi

Cost: $5

This is a 12-week training program designed for home workouts. The guide comes with a video library to guide you through 250 exercises.

You’ll also receive a guide on how to calculate your macros for fat loss, maintenance, or muscle building, there’s a grocery guide, and a meal plan outline. Plus, you get access to a private Facebook group to connect with and get motivated by other like-minded individuals.

Recommended equipment: dumbbells, barbell set with plates, resistance loops.

Beachbody on Demand

Cost: $124.95 for the year

Beachbody on Demand is a popular resource for home workout videos. There’s a variety of workouts available for all fitness levels and with workout times ranging from 20 minutes to hour-long sessions.

Beachbody on Demand has also launched a variety of nutrition programs which can be added to the basic membership for an extra fee. Purchasing Shakeology or other supplements is not required to gain access to the workouts.

Recommended equipment: varies based on program, dumbbells, resistance loops, yoga mat.