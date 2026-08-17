MacEwan’s incoming student population for fall 2026 suggests a spiked total headcount

MacEwan president Dr. Annette Trimbee released a statement on Aug. 13 saying that MacEwan University expects over 23,000 students in the fall. This number is an estimate, and headcounts may change after the add/drop deadline.

Last year, MacEwan welcomed 5,300 new students and looks to be on track to meet its goal of reaching 30,000 students by 2030. Over 23,000 students for the upcoming term indicate that the university is likely still on track to reach this goal. In 2024/2025, MacEwan had a student population of just under 20,000 according to the university – which means the university is set to see an increase of over 3,000 students in just two years.

The new business building is said to have a capacity of 7,500 students once all seven floors are open. The building is set to open in winter 2027, with the exception of the top two floors.