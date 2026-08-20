New MacEwan security desk: lost & found returns to Building 9

Security staff will return to the newly renovated security office in Building 9 on Aug. 24, bringing the lost-and-found back to the location. It was temporarily relocated during the winter 2026 term due to renovations.

Late into the winter 2026 term, campus security handed the lost and found services over to the library and, eventually, to student residence, due to renovations in Building 9.

Renovations were initially expected to finish by July 2026. The renovations are complete, but staff won’t return to the security office until Aug. 24.

In a statement to the Griff, MacEwan University said, “We needed to accommodate the growth and expansion of the department to ensure we continue to offer effective security support to students, staff and faculty.”

Updated hours of operation and the lost-and-found policy take effect Aug. 24. Services will be open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday to Friday and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays.

Lost and found services will continue to hold items for 15 days, but in the updated policy, valuable items such as laptops and passports will be held for 30 days. How the items will be disposed of after this time is not disclosed.

Dispatch services, contractor access, key operations, and regular security services will also resume in the new location.