What’s up with MacEwan’s new business building?

MacEwan University’s new business building is almost completed after construction began in May 2024. The building is set to open for the winter 2027 term.

An email to the Griff from associate vice-president (infrastructure planning and management) Robert Sabulka provided insight into the building’s progress and what students can expect from Building 12.

Progress

“The construction of the new building is on time and on budget.” — Rob Sabulka, Associate Vice President, Infrastructure Planning and Management



With the building opening to students, faculty, and staff in January 2027, Ledcor, the building’s main contractor, is adding the finishing interior touches, including: flooring, lights, handrails, and paint. All of this will be finished in November, allowing MacEwan to add the final pieces before the grand opening.

After the opening, we can expect a “one-year warranty period” of touch-ups and repairs. Floors six and seven will remain closed to ensure space for future growth.

Vendors, services, and study areas

The building will be home to the Triffo School of Business and host several of MacEwan’s services. Sabulka lists the work-integrated learning team, MacEwan International, and the Office of Research Services as some of the services set to be available in the building.

A cafe is set to open in the building in the 2027 summer term. The cafe’s vendor has not been confirmed, but a coffee cart on the first floor will be available upon opening.

The building will have 33 new classrooms, as well as open study areas on each of the five floors. There will also be new private, bookable study rooms available for students. Booking information will be available in the fall 2026 term.

For business students, the building will include “a trading simulation lab, two computer labs, a multi-purpose lecture theatre on the second floor and a forum space on the main floor.” These additions will allow MacEwan’s partners to come to campus and allow “opportunities for experimental learning, entrepreneurship, industry engagement, and partnership.”

Community support

MacEwan’s new building and the MacEwan Means Business campaign have been given strong support from the community. The creation of the Triffo School of Business marks “a transformative gift from Ron Triffo, chairman emeritus of Stantec and a visionary business leader, community builder and philanthropist.”

Ledcor made a $250,000 donation to MacEwan in July. In a news release from Ledcor, the company states that the money will go towards the development of the 35,000-square-foot building, which will include “new classrooms, collaborative spaces, and study areas.”

In the news release, MacEwan president Dr. Annette Trimbee says MacEwan is “proud to partner with an organization that is investing in our students while also helping bring our vision for this new building to life.”

A MacEwan-sponsored 2024 article from the National Post says that the new building will not only “ensure a brighter future for thousands of additional students” but also aid in the revitalization of downtown.