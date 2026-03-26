2026-2027 SAMU executive committee election final results 

All executive committee results are now official after the Nathan Poon by-election.

SAMU’s 2026-2027 executive committee elections have concluded and all positions have been officially elected.

The full results were delayed due to a by-election for the roles of president and vice-president (governance and finance), which was due to confusion caused by both successful candidates for the two positions having the same first and last name.

The by-election produced the same results as the main election, despite gains in votes for every candidate. Presidential candidate Gurnoor Singh was not a part of the by-election.

Here are the results:

President: Nathan N. Poon

Vice-president (governance and finance): Nathan R. Poon

Vice-president (student life): Elizabeth Russell

Vice-president (external): Alem Tesfay

Vice-president (academic): Chioma Uzor

The main election had a turnout of 12.7 per cent of eligible voters (2,160 of 17,054), while the by-election saw a dip at 11.7 per cent (1,990 of 17,054).