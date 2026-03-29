Students’ council approves SAMU’s 2026/2027 budget

Photo by Amanda Erickson/The Griff

There will be no increase to SAMU fees next year.

The Students’ Council approved SAMU’s 2026/2027 budget, while leaving fees as is for SAMU students and affiliates.

Prior to the vote, vice-president (governance & finance) Andrei Santiago presented the tentative budget for the Students’ Council, which allocated funds to all 14 of SAMU’s departments. Santiago said that the budget was guided by SAMU’s strategic plan, consisting of four pillars: enhancing the student experience, amplifying student voice, providing students with support, and strengthening SAMU’s operations.

While Santiago did not provide budget documents in time for publication, during his presentation, he highlighted that $4.8 million—roughly 52 per cent of SAMU’s overall budget—was allocated to student experience and engagement this year.

Councillor Shina Adeshina questioned whether there were any risks to the upcoming budget. SAMU general manager Darryl Kostash said the student association budgets with the increasing student population in mind. As MacEwan’s student population continues to increase, “that gives us the ability to do some things and do some good things for students without getting too costly,” Kostash said.

“But the risk is, when we hit the plateau and operating more students in year over year, that’s when we’re going to have to start really getting down to the basics of what do we need to do, and when we actually have to test things, but I don’t see that happening for the next three or four years,” he added.

The motion passed without objection, giving way to the second motion, which would pause SAMU fee increases for the upcoming year. Found in SAMU’s fee policy, two clauses govern fee increases or pauses to help make it predictable for students.

Santiago said the motion was introduced to address affordability concerns among the student population.

Council also approved a motion to reappoint Tim Jones as chair of the Students’ Council from May 1, 2026 to Apr. 30, 2027.