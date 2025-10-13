Album review: Martin Kerr’s Overdue for a Revolution

Martin Kerr expands his reach and audience with his new political protest album, Overdue for a Revolution.

Terence J. Fougere

Created to protest against modern American politics and world issues as a whole, UK-born and Edmonton-based folk musician Martin Kerr’s newest album, Overdue for a Revolution, stands firmly against the hateful and genocidal actions of Trump’s current MAGA administration. Each song in the album demonstrates an issue facing a group or individual in our current society. Kerr uses staples of folk music to emphasize storytelling, poetic language, and authenticity.

A personal favourite song of mine is “The Time We’ve Been Given.” Kerr’s skills as a folk artist and storyteller really shine through this piece. Kerr uses this ballad to get people to advocate for themselves, expressing how it’s not worthwhile to wish you were in a different time, living a different life, or just not here at all. In this song, and throughout the album as a whole, Kerr uses the perseverance of others as an example, serving as inspiration for the listeners to keep moving, even when life’s shit.

Some stand out tracks that will intrigue most MacEwan students are, “Banned from the USA,” (a parody of Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the USA,”) and “Hey There Luigi,” (a parody of The Plain White T’s “Hey There Delilah,”) the latter of which is about Luigi Mangione and America’s failed health care system. It’s easy to hear parody folk songs about CEO assassins and think it’s silly or a joke; however, you should listen to the album in its entirety before writing it off as such.

Overdue for a Revolution is a striking political commentary, perfect for those who have been stuck in fear about issues facing the world. With wars, genocides, anti immigration sentiments, homelessness, and basic human rights being violated every moment of every day, it’s hard to keep up with it all and understand the deeper consequences. This album plays as an example of a strong voice in a time when it feels impossible to speak up.