Edmonton has a problem, and it’s that I’m not the mayor

Three things I would do if I were mayor for a day.

If I, Alex Bellisle, were mayor of the City of Edmonton for a day, there are three things I would do to make the city a better place to call home.

Make the city walkable.

I love walking. When I visit cities like Vancouver, I’m overcome with intense jealousy at all the people who don’t have to pay as much for gas and parking.

To achieve a walkable city utopia, I would improve lighting, widen sidewalks, and install heating elements beneath them. Then I would transform parking lots into vibrant parks. Speaking of nature, I would line the streets with trees and baskets of flowers. The trees would provide shade from the summer heat, and the planters would add beauty and food for the pollinators.

Because Edmonton’s core is so spread out, vehicles cannot be completely eliminated. That is why I would keep the major thoroughfares for cars, but turn many of the smaller streets into no-car zones. These areas would include large patio spaces for bars and restaurants, as well as public picnic tables and stalls selling coffee and pastries.

“If I, Alex Bellisle, were mayor of the city of Edmonton for a day, there are three things I would do to make the city a better place to call home”. — Alex Bellisle

Improving sustainability

Reducing carbon emissions is of the utmost importance today. During my time as mayor, I would do a few things to inch our city closer to carbon neutrality.

I would install solar panels on all public buildings and any privately owned buildings that allow for them to be installed free of charge. I would also install free electric bike stations to replace the current dockless e-bikes. Centralizing bikes around the city will not only look better but also incentivize people to use them.

Keeping with the theme of redesigning public buildings, I will add rooftop jungles, complete with trees that can survive year-round.

Limiting driving will also reduce emissions. To do this, I would improve public transit safety. Increasing security and adding more police to stations would help, but more importantly, I would place medical and addiction professionals in stations and around the city to give everyone the help they need.

Pop machine corners

Are you ever walking down the street when a sudden craving for a crisp Diet Coke or Dr. Pepper just hits you like a truck, and you would do anything to have one in your hand immediately?

Just me? Okay, well, I’m sure if there were a way you could have the beverage, you would think this every day.

So, that is why in my short time as mayor, I would add in fountain pop machines on every street corner! It would be those ones with the big screen, where you pick the pop and the flavour, with endless options. The stations would be complete with cups and straws, but I would also start a reusable cup initiative. These cups could be used not only at the pop stations but at all cafes in the city.

I could go on, but I must be elected first before I reveal all of my master plans. I don’t want my competitors to copy my incredible ideas.

P.S. Do you have to live in Edmonton to be mayor? I live in Sherwood Park, so I don’t know.