Final Thoughts: Trick or Treat

It’s October. That means a few things: snow (probably), midterms (unfortunately), and most importantly, chocolate.

I went out on a limb and looted the Superstore candy aisle for name-brand chocolate with a twist, and enlisted Brett Boyd’s help for taste testing the Kit Kats (gluten isn’t my friend).

Here’s a list of the chocolate we tried, from least appetizing to drool-worthy.

#7 Aero Truffle: Black Forest Cake Bar

After a deceptively good first impression (I’ll never trust beautiful, shiny dark chocolate again), I popped a piece of the Aero bar into my mouth and instantly realized I’d made a huge mistake.

There are no redeeming qualities here unless you’re one of those people that enjoys the taste of cherry cough syrup and wants to eat it drizzled with chocolate. Then, by all means, take all the Black Forest Cake chocolates.

Take them all.

Rating: 0/5

#6 Fudge Brownie M&M’s

I like a good brownie just as much as the next person. What I do not like are these Brownie M&M’s.

I don’t know what I was expecting, but it was disappointing to crunch through the hard candy shell and end up with a raw cookie dough texture — and not in a good way.

But, in their defense, the M&M’s did taste like brownies. Vaguely.

Rating: 1/5

#5 Cookie Crumble Kit Kat

Beloved chocolate mixed with equally beloved cookies—what could possibly go wrong? Brett Boyd uses his culinary school chops to break this one down.

“This Kit Kat had a… mild flavour as opposed to the caramel Kit Kat,” says Boyd. “While the Oreo did add a fair amount of cookie texture to the Kit Kat, the flavour was buried under the chocolate sweetness.”

Rating: 2/5

#4 Cadbury Mini Eggs Bar

I’m in love with this bar. Does it taste great? Not really. It’s impossible to taste anything other than sweetness. But the tiny mini eggs won me over with their indisputable cuteness. They’re adorable.

Just please don’t eat the whole bar at once. I’m afraid for your teeth.

Rating: 3/5

#3 Milk Chocolate M&M Bar with Crispy Rice

What can I say, mini candy has a way of winning me over.

While the M&M’s aren’t as cute as the tiny mini eggs, the M&M bar does taste better. It’s less sickeningly sweet and has a satisfying crunch with the rice crisps.

Rating: 3.5/5

#2 Caramel Crisp Kit Kat

Can it get any better than caramel? You’ll get sticky chunks stuck between your teeth and drastically increase your chances of getting a cavity — what’s not to love?

This Kit Kat was “surprisingly crunchy… with small solid chunks of dark caramel (kind of like a Skor bar) layered throughout the Kit Kat,” says Boyd. “The caramel wasn’t overly sweet and paired nicely with the milk chocolate coating.”

Rating: 4/5

Out of all the chocolate, this one comes out as a clear winner.

There’s good chocolate, not too sweet, not too dark. There are almonds (great unless you have a tree nut allergy). And finally, there are Skor bits.

That’s all that needs to be said.

Rating: 4.5/5

(Because who feels comfortable giving out five stars?)

Treat yourself this October. Stock up on your favourites, try a few new ones, and beware — some chocolates aren’t as delicious as they appear.

Photo: Brett Boyd