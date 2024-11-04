From Allard Hall to Building 5: My thoughts on study spots at MacEwan

One day I came across a TikTok by Mel Robbins where she offered a piece of advice that really stood out to me: study in a different location every day for at least 30 minutes.

So, I set myself out on a mission to study in every single building at MacEwan University. Now I come bearing some perspective on my academic reviewing adventures.

Of course, being the complicated rebel that I am, I created my own criteria for this mission:

I had to study in that building for a minimum of two hours (because I’m a nerd). I had to find a place where there was an available outlet (because I prefer technology over the traditional pen and paper).

Robbins Health Learning Centre (Building 9)

My first stop was the Robbins Health Learning Centre (Building 9) which is known for hosting the nursing and health sciences students. It wasn’t uncommon to see a handful of my student peers wandering the building in scrubs.

At first, you get the feeling that you don’t really belong there because you’re not in a set of scrubs yourself, but have no fear! These health sciences and nursing students are really friendly. I got so many smiles from them and those alone made me feel right at home.

The hotspot is Takam Market on the first floor. The place is filled with natural light and there are plenty of study spots to choose from. My personal favourite is on the staircase connecting the first and second floors. I got a lot of sun and a lot of work done. I caution anybody to avoid studying in that spot on a sunny afternoon; it can get HOT. If that’s the case, Takam Market sells multiple flavours of iced coffee with a choice of cream or oat milk.

One of the downsides of studying in Takam Market was that it’s also where the main doors to Building 9 are. If you’re choosing to study on the staircase like I did, you’ll get an influx of students coming and going during peak hours from the bus stop right outside the market. If you don’t wear headphones, the market can get loud and busy. This made me pack up my things in search of a more secluded spot: the sunroom on the third floor. It has all the perks Takam Market has, but less hustle and bustle. You still get to enjoy the rays of sun emitting into the window all the while having a peaceful place to study. The only drawback to the area is that it’s rather small and, if I’m not mistaken, might be the only area on the third floor of Building 9 that gets natural sunlight.

Next stop, SAMU.

SAMU Building

One of the most recent additions to MacEwan University, the SAMU building is flooded with natural light and considering it’s one of the smaller buildings on campus, there are a lot of amazing places to study. Looking for something cozy and quiet? The silent study room on the ground floor of SAMU is the spot for you. The only downside is that you’ll be away from the natural light because it’s a rather secluded room and if you don’t wear headphones while you study like me you’ll probably hear the insanity from the street right outside.

Oh, how I love the sound of sirens and horns while I’m parsing sentences for my Grammar and Composition Foundations class (shout out to Dr. Roccia).

Right across the building on the same floor is Deville Coffee, if you’re willing to make the quick trek to satisfy your caffeine cravings. If you want to get away from the distraction of the busy pedway, the hottest spot in the SAMU building to study is the third-floor study area. It’s got everything the first and second floors have to offer: natural sunlight, and seclusion. And you can say hi to the SAMU executives because that’s where their offices are. Make sure you find where the elevators are located or else you’re in for some extra cardio getting up to the third floor.

Next is my least favourite building of all.

Building 8.

Honestly, I personally found the study spots in this building less than favourable. The building is shared with the Sports and Wellness Centre on the first floor, which houses the swimming pool and three gymnasiums. Unless you wanna risk getting your textbook wet in the pool water or getting your laptop broken by a basketball in the gyms, DO NOT STUDY ON THE FIRST FLOOR OF BUILDING 8.

However, you should totally try out their workout rooms and tell me how they work out (see what I did there?).

I did try my hand at studying on the second floor on the pool balcony. I’ll admit it was different, for sure. Despite hearing the lifeguard whistles and yells coupled with the fumes of the chlorine, I managed to get a lot of things done. Now, if you’re easily distracted by loud noises or are sensitive to smells, I recommend you stay away from that area.

The second place I found to study was in a corridor across from Tim Horton’s. You’ve got a choice of a closed-off, little nook or an open table. Either way, both study areas are covered with natural light from the sunroof, so you’ll get your daily dose of sun either way — if Mother Nature decides to like Edmonton that day. Did I mention that the second floor of Building 8 also has a Tim Horton’s? It’s a prime opportunity to take a break from your studying and get yourself an Iced Capp. However, it’s a massive go-to coffee place during class breaks, so expect a long lineup.

The transition from the west side of campus to the east side is interesting, to say the least. As I strolled through the pedway from Building 8 to Building 7, there was a shift in energy. It almost felt like I was entering uncharted territory the second I left the library. The vibe was different in the eastern buildings and I was determined to find out why.

Building 7

My first stop in Building 7 was in a study booth on the first floor. I felt like a high school student in the 50s or 60s going to the diner after school, but instead of sipping on milkshakes and chowing down on a burger and fries, I opened up my day planner, reviewed my to-do list and got to studying.

There was an aesthetic feel to sitting in a study booth. You get a feeling of studying in a diner, but everyone is being productive and minding their own business, and there were no waitresses taking your milkshake order. I’m a small girly — the distance from the seat to the table seemed too far for me and it felt like I had to reach for my life to type on my tablet. On top of that, I kept slipping off the edge of my seat whenever I tried to write out my notes. It’s a cute spot for an average-sized person. But if you’re tiny (4’10”) sitting in a booth is like a toddler sitting at the adult table during Thanksgiving. With that being said, I packed up my bag and ventured off to find another study spot.

“MacEwan University spans seven blocks, why not utilize the entire space?”

Rochelle Hermano, Contributor for the Griff (StudyTok connoisseur)

I managed to find a secluded and quiet spot on the third floor just outside the library. It had a combo of cozy nook chairs and mini booths. Now, for me, the word “mini” is just normal size — and it was divine. I didn’t struggle trying to reach for my tablet to type, nor did I fall off my chair to write notes. I felt like Goldilocks: it was just right…for the most part. The place was missing natural sunlight. There was a window that was placed close to the ceiling, and, maybe it was also because of the weather, the room was very dull.

Building 6

Building 6 was intriguing. I wanted to get back into the natural light so I decided to study in the cafeteria. Let me tell you, studying there just as the sun rose was divine. As a proud — I use that term loosely — early riser, I managed to find a spot right beside the window facing 104 St., right up against the window. Having the opportunity to study just as the sun rose was a proud StudyTok girly moment. But the other floors await! On the second floor of Building 6, I claimed a spot in the notorious study areas. It was a quaint, rather demure table that was big enough to set up my books. However, studying here seemed all too familiar.

Building 5

I’ll admit, Building 5 was one massive blur…I’ll reveal why later. I do, however, remember studying in a little nook on the third floor. It had those massive chairs with a rounded back that blocked you from the student body. I had the privilege of studying in an enclosed area without having to completely isolate myself from my peers. It was like studying in a private cubicle, but that cubicle would be placed in the cafeteria. Like Hannah Montana, it’s the best of both worlds! Building 5 also has The Bean’s List on the second floor, and if you’re a scent-motivated person, it feels like you’re studying in a coffee shop without actually having to leave the school.

Walking back on the pedway from Building 5 to Allard Hall, I realized something. Buildings 5, 6, and 7 are built similar to each other. All three buildings had private study areas cooped away in the corners of their buildings with glass blocks separating the corridors to the rooms, they all had the same carpeting, and overall, the structures of each building felt…identical. That’s why the energy shifted from Buildings 8 to 7 and it felt like I was studying in the same building the whole time. Buildings 5, 6, and 7 were the first buildings to be established as MacEwan’s city centre campus before the school had the credentials to be called a university. It makes sense that the air of the older buildings felt odd. They are older buildings and they have a ton of history. Couple that with spooky season and it’s a ready-made haunted house!

Allard Hall (Building 11)

Last, but not least: Building 11, A.K.A. Allard Hall, A.K.A. the building where the majority of my classes are. For anyone who hasn’t stepped foot in Allard Hall, it’s safe to say that it’s one of the buildings at MacEwan University that is built differently. Stepping into the building feels like you’ve entered a gallery. There’s artwork posted all over the walls, the stairs go in a cool zig-zag motion, and the exterior of the building is designed to resemble piano keys (there’s your MacEwan fun fact of the day). Now, if you’re like me and don’t like studying with headphones in, then you should consider studying on the third floor; all the music practice rooms dominate that floor. Now, depending on where you’re sitting, you’ll get the chance to hear the music students practice and they play really well. If you don’t like music but still want the busy school ambience, the second, fourth, and fifth floors are your best bet. Once you’ve studied in Allard Hall for as long as I have, you’ll notice that each floor, with the exception of the main one, is almost identical to each other. There’s tables and chairs taking up the 105 St. side of the building and there are comfortable chairs on the 104 St. side of the building. If you want a change in surroundings, there is the atrium on the first floor which houses the Mitchell Art Gallery if you’re looking for a creative distraction from studying. The first-floor atrium also has MUNCH — a quick cart food vendor that offers quick snacks and beverages.

Studying in each building at MacEwan University was exhausting, but productive. I reached my daily steps goal and I knocked my studying to-do list out of the park each session. But there was only one downside to my studying; my tablet and phone kept dying and I struggled to get them charged.

THIS SCHOOL NEEDS MORE OUTLETS.

