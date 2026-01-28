General faculties council is considering reviewing the course feedback survey

MacEwan University in Fall 2025. Amanda Erickson/The Griff

MacEwan looks to review a more than 10-year-old student course feedback survey.

MacEwan is considering a review of the student course feedback survey for the first time in over a decade, according to meeting minutes from the latest general faculties council (GFC) meeting. In the meeting notes, the council mentions that the review will focus on “relevance, usefulness, and opportunities for constructive feedback.”

MacEwan says the review will be conducted by the GFC’s committee on teaching and learning. “The committee includes two student members and instructors, all of whom have the opportunity to provide input,” said MacEwan in an email statement. The review will consist of focus groups including students and instructors, where a report from those groups will be discussed by the committee and the GFC. The revision is planned to be finished by fall 2026.

MacEwan says that it was faculty at the university who prompted the review with the committee on teaching and learning. MacEwan also says that since the survey’s creation, there has been more research and discussion internationally in higher education institutions about student feedback surveys.

MacEwan says that student response rates for the course feedback surveys tend to be low, but that was not a factor for the review. MacEwan also supplied response rates for past semesters: last spring/summer had a response rate of 18.9 per cent, winter 2025 had a rate of 25 per cent, and fall 2024 had a rate of 29.7 per cent.

