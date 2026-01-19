Griffins cruise to two straight victories over Trinity Western Spartans as playoffs grow closer this past weekend

Images are of an earlier-season game against TWU. Photos courtesy of James Maclennan.

Kadyn Chabot scored twice and Myles Gauld and Vincent Scott each had three-point nights in the second of two straight offensive explosions.

Kadyn Chabot scored twice the day after he beat the Griffins’ single-season goal record, and Vincent Scott added three points of his own as the Griffins sent the Trinity Western Spartans packing with two statement wins on home ice. MacEwan beat Trinity Western 6-3 on Saturday following Friday’s 7-4 victory, improving their record to 9-8-3 and moving into second place in the Western Division of the Canada West conference.

Both teams got off to a quiet start, with the only goal after 20 minutes of play coming from a red-hot Kadyn Chabot, who broke the ice just over six minutes into the first period. Chabot scored his second of the night just over a minute into the second period off an assist from goaltender Eric Ward, which ignited an offensive outburst from his squad. The Spartans’ Mikhailo Simchuk took advantage of a small defensive breakdown in the Griffins’ defensive zone to snap one past Ward and make it 2-1.The Griffins responded quickly, first with a glove-side snipe from Caden Cabana after a great pass from Vincent Scott, who also assisted on the next Griffins goal from Myles Gauld, putting MacEwan up 4-1 after the second period. Despite Simchuk completing his hat trick for the Spartans to start the third period, it wasn’t enough, as a goal from Vincent Scott and Myles Gauld’s second of the night on the empty net sealed the deal for the Griffins and leapfrogged them over the University of Alberta in the Canada West standings.

“You want to peak at the right times, and I think that there’s still work to be done,” said head coach Zack Dailey after the game. “But we did a lot of good things this weekend that we can continue to build on, and we’re setting ourselves up to be able to host a playoff series, which is our end goal.”