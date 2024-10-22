HORRIFYING — Worst places to run into your stats prof outside of class!

- Denny’s — There’s nothing like a grand slamwhich and free refills on coffee to lure you into a false sense of security. But then you see him staring at you across the room. When your eyes lock, he begins to make his move; now he’s at your table. You’re sweating. Nauseous. Your sandwich betrays you. Oh god, now you have to talk to him.
- The Club — He’s like fifty, and you’re, like, twenty. You don’t know what the fuck he’s doing at Greta on a Saturday night. Apparently, it’s skee ball — and he’s keeping track of his scores in a…OH, SWEET MOTHER! It’s an EXCEL spreadsheet! Terror engulfs you as Chapelle Roan’s Pink Pony Club quakes the dance floor.
- The Mall — People chat and shoulders brush in a busy mall. You are among them, walking mostly incognito within the crowd. Still, he finds you. You feel his presence, the smell of stale coffee and Kirkland deodorant; he’s behind you and wants to say hi.
- The Love Boutique™ — Holy fuck, what is he doing here? Why is he buying that? What book is he reading? I’ve never been here before — I’m scared! I’m scared because I know he’s been here so many times.
- Tinder — Hahaha, NOPE….unless? And why is your age range set so high, hmmm???
- In a game of Fortnite — You dropped at tilted. You’ve managed to sweep out the place, and someone dropped a gold Scar and a couple big pots. Mats are full, and there’s only two of you left. As you begin to tower (full steel btw), you hear the sound of a green pump swapping in. Full cranked fuckin 90 — as your camera switches to spectator mode, you hear your stats prof cackle over the hot-mic. He’s default dancing on your grave, my friend. This is what true death feels like.
- Ur mom’s house, lmao *high-fives*
- YOUR BEDROOM AT NIGHT, AND THERE’S NOWHERE TO RUN
Photo by Amanda Erickson
