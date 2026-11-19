I doubt that anyone who goes to MacEwan on a weekly basis doesn’t notice all the road construction around downtown Edmonton. It feels like it’s everywhere. It always makes getting around harder, even for people who mostly walk, like me.

How much road work is actually going on around downtown Edmonton? With far too much confidence and curiosity, I took the task upon myself to walk across the core to find out. My legs still hurt.

The perimeter I decided to research was 124 St. and 101 St. to the west and east, and 107 Ave. and Jasper Ave. to the north and south. However, I quickly realized I did not need to go that far north.

From about 107 to 105 Ave., the most road work I could find was some sewage work being done on the intersection of 101 St. and 106 Ave. Still, it took me more than five hours of walking around to be certain that there wasn’t any major construction, but nothing I found seemed to interfere with roads in any way. At least I got my steps in.

South of MacEwan was much busier.

Closest to the school is construction for the ETS along 104 Ave. It’s probably most noticeable by the giant orange bubbles across the construction zones, as they don’t actually seem to majorly interfere with traffic. It’s two lanes going each way from the intersection of 104 Ave. and 107 St. to all the way west past 124 St., eventually becoming a single lane each way around 121 St. It didn’t seem too bad.

The north and 104 Ave. cost me five hours and all the feeling in my heels. It also didn’t prepare me for the next day of walking.

I shifted towards everything south of MacEwan, which meant limping up and down 24 streets on whatever was left of my legs. If it weren’t for an emergency slushie, a sandwich, and the power of Turnstile in my earphones, my journey might’ve ended at the cemetery.

The most construction I noticed on my trek was on 102 Ave., which is completely closed from 102 St. to 107 St. for ETS construction. 104 St. and 102 Ave. are accessible by car, but everything else is closed to cars or stops in dead ends, with 107 St. almost completely closed and 106 St. having construction blocking cars from Jasper Ave. to 103 Ave.

If you’re looking to get across downtown in this area, just walk down 103 Ave.; it’s way easier.

Jasper Ave. was the last place I checked out, and it had the least amount of construction, with two lanes being shut down from 116 St. to 121 St. It seems to just be road maintenance, but it’s still annoying. The construction sometimes extends out onto the road, but traffic seems relatively steady.

Overall, I think this works as my audition to be a traffic reporter, but I hope that involves me being in a helicopter rather than walking everywhere. I walked about 50 km in around 10 hours across two days, but it was worth it — anything for the byline.

I should also note that I conducted this research on Nov. 2 and 3, so some of these details could’ve changed.

I think all of this construction, ETS construction especially, will continue until the sun explodes.