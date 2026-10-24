Lattice Climbing; EP Release Show

Local Edmonton band Morning Coyote’s release show for their new autumn EP, Lattice Climbing, was the perfect event to be at for the shoulder season of summer to autumn.

The Lowlands venue was perfect for the band, as the venue was very rustic and the outdoor atmosphere added to the vibe.

The ambience tied together with the music to create a mellow, autumnal atmosphere. Morning Coyote doesn’t like to perform their music exactly one way; the band alters their music depending on what they want to play that night. They try to make each show different.

For the release show, the band decided to play in an acoustic, folky style. It was a perfect fit for the night. The music, venue, and ambience combined to make this event an unforgettable night.

Photo by Virginia Boden/the Griff

The opening band, Messenger, played a pretty similar style of music and used only acoustic instruments for the show. Their gentle, sad folk music made them an amazing opener for Morning Coyote.

The audience was engrossed by the music. Half of the audience was sitting in chairs, calmly listening, and the other half was standing close or were by a fire, fighting the crisp air and listening intently.

Morning Coyote led with their song “Tacet”. The song filled the room with emotion. A sudden cessation of instrumentals and a mix of light and heavy singing gave the song a lot of feeling. Their next song, “Election Day”, was just as awesome and had lots of references to fall. The band did a great job with the more prevalent instrumental parts of the song.

“Lattice Climbing”, the song the EP was named after, was the star of the show. My attention was drawn to the way they sang the song. The vocals were powerful.

Photo by Virginia Boden/the Griff

I can’t express the awe I felt when they played “Sycophant,” which is a track with Slint-style poetry that elicits an emotional response from me every time.

The vocals were, as the band’s guitarist Ryan said, “really cool.”

Sawyer said that he did not want to end the night on the song “Pornography,” since it’s definitely the most downtempo song on the EP. The song produced a romantic atmosphere. The acoustics on this one were definitely my favourite of the set.

They ended the show with their song “Shoulder.” Contrasting the previous, more melancholic and light songs, “Shoulder” was a louder, more intense song that left everyone on a good note.

Hearing Morning Coyote’s music live was a unique experience, especially because they perform their songs in a different way every time. They put on a fantastic show. Every detail, from the weather to the style of music, fit so well together. It made for a perfect autumn soundtrack: just as the band intended.