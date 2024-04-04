MacEwan president Trimbee seeks reappointment

MacEwan University’s president and vice-chancellor, Annette Trimbee, is seeking reappointment for the position she’s held since Aug. 1, 2020. The process is overseen by the presidential reappointment committee, which will gather feedback over the coming weeks and submit a recommendation to be approved by the Board of Governors.

The president is the highest position among the executive administration at MacEwan and oversees its mandate and strategic goals while providing institutional leadership and advocacy.

MacEwan’s presidents are allowed to hold the position for five-year terms and need to reapply if they wish to continue in the role. With nearly four years on the job, Trimbee is the first president since David W. Atkinson (2011-2017) to hold the position this long.

She took on the position after having served as the president of the University of Winnipeg since 2014. Previously, she has also worked in the Alberta government as a deputy-minister with Advanced Education and Technology and with the provincial Treasury Board and Finance.

During her time as president, Trimbee oversaw the majority of MacEwan’s navigation of the COVID-19 Pandemic, which saw rotating lockdowns and the institution’s return to in-person instruction. MacEwan also saw the implementation of a new strategic vision during this time.

Since then, the university has also received $125 Million from the Alberta Government for a new business building and is on track to hit 30,000 total students by 2030.

Upon successful reappointment, Trimbee’s next term will conclude in 2030, which would make her the first president to hold the role that long since Paul J. Byrne concluded a 14-year term in 2011.

Annette Trimbee wasn’t available for an interview for this story.

Photo by Liam Newbigging