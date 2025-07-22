MacEwan University’s student publication. Honest reporting, quality media, and good vibes.

MacEwan’s silent summer

by | Jul 22, 2025 | Photos | 0 comments

A July evening on campus.

Construction workers walk through the MacEwan pedway. Amanda Erickson/The Griff.
A man sits in a bus outside the SAMU building. Amanda Erickson/The Griff.
The MacEwan pedway from the outside. Amanda Erickson/The Griff.
MacEwan’s empty gym. Amanda Erickson/The Griff.
Peeking through the Deville window. Amanda Erickson/The Griff.
MacEwan’s community garden after hours. Amanda Erickson/The Griff.
A crane sits between the MacEwan towers. Amanda Erickson/The Griff.
Two employees relax in the cafeteria. Amanda Erickson/The Griff.
MacEwan’s amphitheatre sits empty over the summer. Amanda Erickson/The Griff.
Towers sits silently, awaiting its September patrons. Amanda Erickson/The Griff.
A cyclist speeds through the passage between buildings. Amanda Erickson/The Griff.
Equipment sits alone in a building 5 window. Amanda Erickson/The Griff.
A man waits at the bus stop outside the SAMU building. Amanda Erickson/The Griff.

