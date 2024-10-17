New Spins on Pumpkin Spice

Reviews of four pumpkin spice hidden gems from around (MacEwan’s) campus

As autumn settles in, the pumpkin spice phenomenon that is synonymous with the season finds itself on café menus once again. However, students are tired of the same old overpriced offerings from big chains such as Starbucks and Tim Hortons — so where can they go to get their fall drink fix? A friend and I ordered four coffee creations from three other shops around campus to give you the lowdown on which drinks will give you the spice you need to get through the semester!

Maple Pumpkin Turmeric Latte

Deville Coffee

This maple-infused latte gets its name and bright yellow colour from the turmeric prominently used in its recipe. Combining these flavours with other classic pumpkin spices provides a unique, almost herbal taste that will warm you right up on a chilly day. If you want to feel the leaves falling from the trees on a deeper level, consider trying this drink out!

White Chocolate Pumpkin Latte

Deville Coffee

Of all the components involved in pumpkin spice, cinnamon is the star of this drink, which only compliments the brown-sugary taste. Comparing the two Deville offerings, we liked this one more, but both drinks fill a different fall craving. If you have more of a sweet tooth, this latte might be right for you!

Iced Pumpkin Latte

Blenz Coffee

You can’t spell pumpkin spice without pumpkin, and this latte makes that point loud and clear. Its pumpkin purée provides a nostalgic, natural taste. We recommend this drink to anyone who wants to get a piece of that fall-flavoured pie!

Iced Pumpkin Spice Chai Latte

Bean Around the World

This sweet treat combines chai tastes with pumpkin spice — and they work with each other beautifully. Mixing these two fall flavours results in a powerhouse drink that’ll make you feel like carving jack-o-lanterns and jumping into piles of leaves. Check out this latte for an autumnal burst of energy!

Graphic by Hayden Carkner